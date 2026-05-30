Singapore Grand Prix 2026 Line-Up Revealed, But Paul McCartney Missing From First Artist Announcement - Noise11 Music News

The Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix has unveiled the first artists for its 2026 entertainment program, confirming performances from Split Enz, Goo Goo Dolls, Mark Ronson, DJ Snake, Major Lazer Soundsystem and Rev Run, but the announcement stops short of including Paul McCartney, whose name surfaced earlier this month following comments made by Neil Finn on Australian television.

By Paul Cashmere

Singapore Grand Prix organisers this week revealed the first tranche of artists for the 9 to 11 October event at the Marina Bay Street Circuit. The entertainment programme coincides with the debut of the F1 Sprint race in Singapore and introduces a new waterfront entertainment precinct featuring the Barge Stage.

The absence of McCartney’s name is notable given a recent Noise11.com report in which Split Enz frontman Neil Finn appeared to confirm the former Beatle’s participation. During an appearance on Channel Nine’s Today Show in Australia, Finn and fellow Split Enz member Eddie Rayner discussed the band’s upcoming Singapore appearance when Rayner remarked, “I think McCartney’s playing too, isn’t he.”

“Yep,” Finn replied.

While organisers have now released a substantial portion of the music programme, they have also confirmed that the Padang Stage line-up remains incomplete and will be announced at a later date. That leaves open the possibility that McCartney could still be added to the event.

The first wave of artists demonstrates the increasingly broad musical scope of the Singapore Grand Prix. Split Enz will perform on 9 October at the Wharf Stage, while Goo Goo Dolls are scheduled for 10 October. The new Barge Stage will host a succession of international electronic music acts including Mark Ronson, DJ Snake, Major Lazer Soundsystem, ZHU, TOKiMONSTA, Rev Run and Australia’s Flight Facilities performing a DJ set.

Adam Firth, Executive Director of Singapore GP Pte Ltd, said the entertainment programme was designed to complement the expanded race weekend.

“The F1 Sprint race sets the tone for a thrilling Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2026 weekend,” Firth said.

“Building on the excitement on track, we are raising the tempo with a multi-genre line-up featuring some of the biggest names in entertainment, including high-calibre DJs that have headlined EDM festivals around the world.

“The artiste line-up for the Padang Stage is progressing well and will be announced shortly, as we complete a jam-packed race weekend festival that extends well beyond the track.”

The Singapore Grand Prix has evolved into one of Formula 1’s most significant music and sporting events. Recent editions have featured major international artists including Elton John, Foo Fighters, Alan Walker, Crowded House, Babymetal, The Smashing Pumpkins, Tom Grennan and G-Dragon. The race’s combination of night racing and large-scale concert programming has helped position Singapore as a destination event within the Formula 1 calendar.

For McCartney, a Singapore appearance would carry additional significance. Despite decades of touring throughout Asia, including extensive visits to Japan and more recent performances in South Korea, he has never staged a concert in Singapore. His only documented visit dates back to July 1964 when The Beatles briefly stopped at Singapore Airport during a world tour but did not perform.

Industry attention has increasingly focused on McCartney’s touring plans for late 2026. Sources close to the touring market expect the former Beatle to announce dates for Mexico and South America during June for later in 2026, with discussions understood to be progressing for multiple stadium performances across the region. Whether Singapore forms part of that broader touring cycle remains unclear.

The current Singapore announcement neither confirms nor rules out a McCartney appearance. Organisers have deliberately left a significant portion of the entertainment programme unrevealed, including the headline Padang Stage acts that traditionally host the event’s biggest international names.

For now, fans have confirmation that Split Enz will return to Singapore as part of the band’s ongoing reunion activity, while electronic music fans will see one of the strongest dance-focused line-ups yet assembled for the Grand Prix. The remaining question is whether McCartney’s name eventually emerges when organisers unveil the final Padang Stage roster in the coming months.

Dates so far:

9 October 2026, Singapore, Wharf Stage, Split Enz

9 October 2026, Singapore, Barge Stage, Major Lazer Soundsystem

9 October 2026, Singapore, Barge Stage, DJ Snake

9 October 2026, Singapore, Barge Stage, TOKiMONSTA

10 October 2026, Singapore, Wharf Stage, Goo Goo Dolls

10 October 2026, Singapore, Barge Stage, Rev Run

10 October 2026, Singapore, Barge Stage, Flight Facilities (DJ Set)

11 October 2026, Singapore, Barge Stage, Mark Ronson

11 October 2026, Singapore, Barge Stage, ZHU

Ticketing details: Tickets are on sale now via the Singapore Grand Prix website, with selected single-day and three-day ticket categories currently available.

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