Paul McCartney Rumoured For Singapore Grand Prix After Neil Finn Slip-Up On Australian TV - Noise11 Music News

Neil Finn and Eddie Rayner appear to have revealed that Paul McCartney will perform at the 2026 Singapore Grand Prix, which would mark McCartney’s first ever concert appearance in Singapore.

by Paul Cashmere

Paul McCartney’s long-rumoured first concert in Singapore may have been accidentally confirmed on Australian television this week after Noise11.com observed comments made by Neil Finn and Eddie Rayner during an appearance on Channel Nine’s Today Show.

During the interview with Richard Wilkins, Finn discussed upcoming plans for the reunited Split Enz and mentioned that the band would be appearing at the Singapore Grand Prix. Rayner then appeared to let slip another major act on the bill.

“I think McCartney’s playing too, isn’t he,” Rayner said.

“Yep,” Finn replied.

If confirmed, the appearance would mark the first time that Paul McCartney has ever performed in Singapore. The 2026 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix is scheduled for 9 to 11 October 2026 at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore.

The comments were made casually during a broader discussion about Split Enz’s current Australian tour and future recording plans. Finn also confirmed that Crowded House is working on new material.

“We are making a Crowded House record,” Finn said. “In fact, we’ve got enough for two.”

For Singapore music fans, a McCartney appearance would close one of the last remaining gaps in the city-state’s live music history. Despite decades of global touring with both The Beatles and as a solo artist, McCartney has never staged a concert in Singapore.

The closest he came dates back to 2 July 1964 when The Beatles briefly stopped at Singapore Airport during a world tour. The visit lasted less than an hour. McCartney and Ringo Starr reportedly stepped off the aircraft amid chaotic scenes from fans, but the band never performed and did not officially enter the city.

McCartney’s touring history in Asia has traditionally focused on Japan, where he has maintained a strong audience since the 1970s, and more recently South Korea.

Singapore has remained absent from every major tour itinerary. That absence has fuelled speculation for years whenever Formula 1 entertainment announcements emerge, particularly as the Singapore Grand Prix has increasingly positioned itself as one of the world’s biggest music and sport crossover events.

No official announcement has yet been made by Formula 1 organisers, McCartney’s management or Singapore Grand Prix promoters regarding a 2026 performance. However, the Finn and Rayner exchange is the strongest public indication to date that McCartney may finally be heading to Singapore.

The Singapore Grand Prix has previously hosted major international acts including Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Muse and Green Day. Booking McCartney would elevate the event into another tier commercially and culturally, particularly given the rarity of his live appearances in the region.

There is also broader significance for the touring industry. Singapore has aggressively expanded its live entertainment infrastructure over the past decade in an effort to compete with Tokyo, Seoul and Sydney for major stadium and destination events.

Taylor Swift’s exclusive Singapore run in 2024 demonstrated the economic impact a single global artist can have on tourism and hospitality throughout Southeast Asia.

For McCartney, who turned 84 this year, the Singapore appearance would also represent another milestone in one of popular music’s longest active touring careers. His recent live shows have mixed Beatles classics such as “Hey Jude”, “Let It Be” and “Band On The Run” with deeper catalogue cuts and tributes to former bandmates John Lennon and George Harrison.

Meanwhile, Split Enz are continuing their successful “Forever Enz” Australian reunion tour featuring Neil Finn, Tim Finn and Eddie Rayner. Vika & Linda are opening all remaining dates.

Watch the Today Show interview below, including the moment where Finn and Rayner appear to reveal McCartney’s involvement in the Singapore Grand Prix lineup.

Split Enz dates:

13 May 2026, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

14 May 2026, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

16 May 2026, Brisbane, Brisbane Entertainment Centre

18 May 2026, Sydney, TikTok Entertainment Centre

19 May 2026, Sydney, TikTok Entertainment Centre

22 May 2026, Perth, RAC Arena

25 May 2026, Adelaide, Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena

Ticketing details: Tickets for the remaining Split Enz “Forever Enz” tour dates are available through Live Nation Australia.

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