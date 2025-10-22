 Liam Finn To Play Free Surprise Show In Melbourne Next Week - Noise11.com
Crowded House Liam and Neil Finn at Glastonbury 2022 photo by Noise11

Crowded House Liam and Neil Finn at Glastonbury 2022 photo by Noise11

Liam Finn To Play Free Surprise Show In Melbourne Next Week

by Paul Cashmere on October 22, 2025

in News

Liam Finn has announced he will play a free show in Melbourne at Altar Electric in Abbotsford on 28 October.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Liam Finn:

While Liam’s show is free you’ll still need a ticket from https://liamfinn.itm.studio/m/liam-finn-free-pop-up-show-melbourne

Liam Finn first made his name as the frontman of Betchadupa, the scrappy New Zealand outfit that burst out of the indie scene in the early 2000s. He launched a critically admired solo career with the analogue-crafted I’ll Be Lightning in 2007, an album that introduced audiences to his multi-instrumental looping and distinctive songwriting. Later records including FOMO and The Nihilist established him as a restless creative, comfortable with both intimate acoustic performances and layered, experimental production.

Over the years, Finn has gained a reputation for live shows that feel spontaneous and inventive. He often builds songs onstage using loops, moving between instruments and creating rich soundscapes in real time. His performances balance the melodic instincts that run in the Finn family with a unique experimental streak that makes each show feel different.

For many Australian fans, Liam Finn has become even more familiar through his role in Crowded House. He joined the band in recent years alongside his father Neil Finn, contributing to their live shows and recent recordings. The connection makes his Melbourne free show feel like a natural extension of the Crowded House legacy, blending family history with a modern, independent edge.

Crowded House on now on the road for the 2025 Red Hot Summer Tour. The Red Hot Summer line-up features a stellar cast of Australian acts including Mark Seymour with Vika & Linda, The Church and Angus and Julia Stone.

https://www.redhotsummertour.com.au/tour/red-hot-summer-tour-2025-crowded-house/788

Crowded House Red Hot Summer Tour Dates 2025
Saturday 25 October 2025 – Roche Estate, Hunter Valley NSW
Sunday 26 October 2025 – Berry Showgrounds, Berry NSW
Saturday 1 November 2025 – Victoria Park, Ballarat VIC
Sunday 2 November 2025 – Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley VIC
Saturday 15 November 2025 – Queens Park, Toowoomba QLD
Sunday 16 November 2025 – Broadwater Parklands, Southport QLD
Saturday 22 November 2025 – Mannum Golf Club, Mannum SA (Sounds By The River)
Sunday 23 November 2025 – Seppeltsfield Wines, Seppeltsfield SA
Saturday 29 November 2025 – Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC
Sunday 30 November 2025 – Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC
Saturday 6 December 2025 – Sandalford Estate, Swan Valley WA

