Crowded House Red Hot Summer Turns Into One Of The Most Successful Ever - Noise11.com

Crowded House Red Hot Summer Turns Into One Of The Most Successful Ever

The 2025 Red Hot Summer Tour featuring Crowded House has become one of the most successful in the festival’s 14-year history.

What began as a regional concert series in 2011 has exploded into a national phenomenon. With multiple sellouts already locked in, the Crowded House-led lineup has turned the 2025 run into one of the hottest tickets on the Australian live calendar.

Both Sandstone Point shows (October 18 and 19) and both Mornington Racecourse dates (November 29 and 30) have sold out, alongside packed houses in Hunter Valley, Berry, Toowoomba, Southport, Seppeltsfield, and Swan Valley.

That leaves just two shows with tickets still available – Ballarat (Victoria Park) on November 1 and Yarra Valley (Rochford Wines) on November 2.

Sold-Out Crowded House Red Hot Summer 2025 Shows
Sandstone Point Hotel – October 18
Sandstone Point Hotel (Second Show) – October 19
Hunter Valley, Roche Estate – October 25
Berry Showground – October 26
Queens Park, Toowoomba – November 15
Broadwater Parklands, Southport – November 16
Seppeltsfield Wines, Barossa – November 23
Mornington Racecourse – November 29
Mornington Racecourse – November 30
Fremantle Prison (Crowded House Only) – December 3
Fremantle Prison (Crowded House Only) – December 5
Sandalford Wines – December 6

Tickets Still Available For
Ballarat, Victoria Park – November 1
Yarra Valley, Rochford Wines – November 2

2025 Red Hot Summer Tour Lineup
Crowded House, Angus & Julia Stone, The Church, Mark Seymour With Vika & Linda, The Waifs, and Jae Laffer.

Red Hot Summer Fun Facts:

– 2011: The first Red Hot Summer Tour kicked off with a modest three-artist lineup playing six regional shows across Victoria, NSW, and South Australia.

First Acts To Perform (2011)
Jimmy Barnes
Noiseworks
Thirsty Merc

– By 2022, the festival was pulling in more than 220,000 fans nationwide.

– The success inspired related events like Legends On The Lawn, keeping the regional rock spirit alive.

– In 2018, Red Hot Summer expanded overseas with its first international stop in Bali.

– Jimmy Barnes has appeared more than any other artist in the festival’s history, headlining the debut tour and returning regularly ever since. Other familiar faces over the years include Daryl Braithwaite, The Angels, and Jon Stevens who have all part of the Red Hot Summer legacy.

Following the 2025 Crowded House season, Paul Kelly will headline the first Red Hot Summer of 2026. The Paul Kelly line-up also includes Missy Higgins, The Cruel Sea, The Cat Empire, Kasey Chambers, and Jess Hitchcock.

