Earth, Wind & Fire To Return To Australia In April 2026 For First Shows In 14 Years - Noise11.com

Earth, Wind & Fire To Return To Australia In April 2026 For First Shows In 14 Years

by Paul Cashmere on December 2, 2025

in News

Earth, Wind & Fire will return to Australia in April 2026, marking the iconic band’s first Australian performances since 2012. The long-awaited tour will begin with a headline set at Byron Bay Bluesfest on Easter Friday before two exclusive sideshows in Sydney and Melbourne. For Australian fans, this homecoming has been more than a decade in the making, and the announcement reaffirms the group’s continuing stature as one of the most influential bands in the history of soul, funk and R&B.

Formed in Chicago in 1969 by the visionary Maurice White, Earth, Wind & Fire reshaped the entire architecture of Black popular music. Their hybrid of soul, funk, R&B, jazz, pop and disco was revolutionary at the time and remains a cultural cornerstone today. Across their extraordinary career, the band have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide, earned nine GRAMMY Awards including a Lifetime Achievement Award, scored eight Number One singles, released 23 studio albums and were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2000. Their recognition at the Kennedy Center Honors in 2019 further cemented their enduring artistic legacy.

Earth, Wind & Fire’s musical language is now part of the global soundtrack. From the cosmic uplift of Shining Star to the perennial joy of September, their catalogue has transcended generations. Songs such as Let’s Groove, Boogie Wonderland, That’s The Way Of The World and the timeless ballad Reasons continue to influence contemporary pop, R&B, hip hop and dance music. Their rare combination of spiritual uplift, immaculate musicianship and exuberant performance energy remains unmatched more than 50 years after their formation.

The band’s live shows have long been the gold standard of concert spectacle. Maurice White pioneered the group’s trademark stagecraft with choreography, horn-driven arrangements, kalimba textures and elaborate visual production that set new benchmarks for arena-scale soul and funk. Today, Earth, Wind & Fire continue the tradition with a lineup featuring original members Verdine White, Philip Bailey and Ralph Johnson, supported by long-serving and newer musicians who uphold the band’s signature sound.

Australian audiences last saw Earth, Wind & Fire in 2012, and their 2026 visit promises a rare opportunity to experience a band whose influence is woven into the DNA of modern music. Their return to Bluesfest is especially significant: the festival has long championed foundational artists whose work continues to resonate across eras, and Earth, Wind & Fire’s Easter Friday appearance is expected to be one of the event’s marquee moments.

Following their Bluesfest performance, the group will present two special sideshows in Sydney and Melbourne. With demand certain to be high, the band’s return represents one of the major international touring events of 2026.

EARTH, WIND & FIRE – AUSTRALIA APRIL 2026
Friday 3 April – Byron Bay Bluesfest
Sunday 5 April – ICC Sydney, TikTok Entertainment Centre
Wednesday 8 April – Plenary, MCEC, Melbourne

Pre-sale begins Wednesday 3 December at 11am AEDT, with general on-sale from Thursday 4 December at 11am AEDT.

