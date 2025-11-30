The Head And The Heart Confirm Brisbane And Thirroul Theatre Shows For January 2026 US Indie Folk Favourites Return To Australia - Noise11.com

The Head And The Heart will return to Australia in January 2026 with two intimate headline shows, presented by Frontier Touring. The Seattle band will perform at the Princess Theatre in Brisbane on 12 January, and Anita’s Theatre in Thirroul on 17 January, offering fans a close-range look at a group now fifteen years into a remarkable global career. The dates will sit alongside their national run with long-time friends The Lumineers, providing rare theatre-sized opportunities for Australian fans.

The six-piece arrive in peak creative form. Their sixth studio album Aperture was released in May, capturing a dynamic shift in the band’s internal process. The record marked their first self-produced release, signalling a renewed appetite for collaboration within the group and a more open approach to songwriting.

During touring for 2022’s Every Shade Of Blue, co-founder Jonathan Russell sensed the creative centre of the band needed a reset. More than a decade of growth had shifted songwriting duties towards him, but the new album saw that balance recalibrated. Each member shaped the material from inception, which resulted in what the band view as their most cohesive work.

Lead single Arrow became an early favourite across recent US shows. Across 2025, the band road-tested Aperture on a lengthy North American run, a performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, a collaboration with the Seattle Symphony, and a stadium set in Seattle with The Lumineers. Russell described the rejuvenated energy around the band as a significant milestone, reflecting on a deeper sense of connection within the group.

Formed in 2009 at a series of open mic nights in Seattle’s Ballard district, The Head And The Heart first built their following through self-burned copies of their debut album, which were distributed in handmade denim sleeves. Their self-titled debut was later issued through Sub Pop in 2011 and brought the group early acclaim, supported by extensive touring in the US and Europe.

The band’s ascent continued with Let’s Be Still in 2013, which reached the Billboard Top 10 and expanded their presence internationally. The years that followed included the arrival of Signs Of Light in 2016, which featured the popular single All We Ever Knew, and Living Mirage in 2019, introducing the songs Missed Connection and Honeybee. The 2022 release Every Shade Of Blue marked their fifth album, further cementing their reputation as one of America’s most consistent contemporary folk rock acts.

Across this period, the line-up evolved into the current configuration of Jonathan Russell, Charity Rose Thielen, Matt Gervais, Chris Zasche, Kenny Hensley and Tyler Williams. The band’s long-term ability to reshape their sound while maintaining the vocal blend that first defined them has been central to their longevity.

Following their Australian visit, The Head And The Heart will return to the US for a February run with GRAMMY winner Brandi Carlile. For now, these two theatre shows represent rare national headline dates during a major international touring cycle.

Tickets go on sale Thursday 4 December at 1pm local time, with a Frontier Members presale beginning Wednesday 3 December at midday.

Australian Tour Dates – January 2026

Monday 12 January

Princess Theatre, Brisbane QLD, 18+

Saturday 17 January

Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW, Lic. All Ages

