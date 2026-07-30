SIX The Musical Returns To Melbourne With A New Generation Of Queens - Noise11 Music News

SIX The Musical has opened in Melbourne for its third season, bringing the Tudor wives of Henry VIII back to the Comedy Theatre in a pop concert-style production that has developed a dedicated following since its Australian debut in 2022.

by Paul Cashmere

SIX The Musical has returned to Melbourne, opening at the Comedy Theatre on Wednesday 29 July for its third local season in five years. The production transforms the stories of Henry VIII’s six wives into a fast-paced pop concert experience, blending historical storytelling with contemporary music influences, humour and audience participation.

Created by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, SIX reframes the lives of Catherine of Aragon, Anne Boleyn, Jane Seymour, Anna of Cleves, Katherine Howard and Catherine Parr as a battle for recognition. Rather than being remembered only through their connection to the English king, each Queen steps forward to tell her own story.

The concept feels like the Six Wives of Henry VIII retold through the lens of the Spice Girls, with each character presenting her own personality, style and musical identity. The Queens compare their experiences in a playful competition to decide who suffered the most under Henry’s reign, before discovering that their individual stories deserve to be celebrated on their own terms.

The Melbourne season features a new Australian cast led by Sarah Murr as Catherine of Aragon, Mia Paris Scalise as Anne Boleyn, Cara Bessey as Jane Seymour, Kadesa Honeyhill as Anna of Cleves, Angela Brischetto as Katherine Howard and Lorinda May Merrypor as Catherine Parr.

SIX has become a different kind of theatrical experience, attracting audiences who may not traditionally identify as theatre-goers. With its live band, pop-inspired soundtrack and concert atmosphere, the show connects strongly with younger audiences who may have grown up with contemporary music culture rather than musical theatre.

The production runs for approximately one hour, followed by an encore, creating an 80-minute performance built around energy, humour and audience engagement. Since its first Australian presentation in 2022, SIX has developed a cult following, with repeat visitors returning knowing the story, the songs and the moments where the audience becomes part of the performance.

The current production is built around a concert aesthetic, with the Queens performing alongside the on-stage band known as the Ladies in Waiting. Music Director Claire Healy leads the musicians, with Heidi Maguire on keys, Kathryn Stammers on drums, Danielle Colligan on guitar and Matilda Yang on bass.

The creative team includes Australian Associate Director Sharon Millerchip, working with the original direction of Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage. Carrie-Anne Ingrouille’s choreography has been recreated for the Australian company with support from Cristina D’Agostino. The production features set design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabriella Slade, lighting design by Tim Deiling and sound design by Paul Gatehouse.

Each Queen is presented with a distinct pop persona. Sarah Murr brings strength and authority to Catherine of Aragon, opening the show with “No Way”. Mia Paris Scalise captures Anne Boleyn’s cheeky confidence in “Don’t Lose Ur Head”, while Cara Bessey balances humour and emotion as Jane Seymour with “Heart of Stone”.

Kadesa Honeyhill brings boldness and comic timing to Anna of Cleves in “Get Down”, Angela Brischetto embraces the pop-star qualities of Katherine Howard in “All You Wanna Do”, and Lorinda May Merrypor provides the reflective voice of Catherine Parr through “I Don’t Need Your Love”.

The cast is supported by swings Lauren Goetz, Geena Hutton and returning performer Cristina D’Agostino, who also serves as Dance Captain, Associate Choreographer, Assistant to the Director and Alternate Swing.

SIX began as a modest Edinburgh Festival Fringe production in 2017 before expanding into West End and Broadway productions and international seasons. Its appeal has come from combining historical figures with modern pop songwriting, creating a format that works for both established theatre audiences and people experiencing live theatre for the first time.

The Australian production model has allowed the show to be refreshed through new casts, giving returning audiences a different interpretation of the Queens. Rather than relying only on familiarity with the songs and story, each company brings new personalities and performances to the roles.

The show’s success has also created a global fan community, often referred to as the “Queendom”, with audiences sharing performances, artwork and discussions online. SIX has become a cultural meeting point between theatre, pop music and digital fan communities.

For Melbourne audiences, the latest season represents another chapter in the continuing relationship between SIX and its Australian fans. After Melbourne, the production will continue to Sydney and Brisbane, extending the reign of the six Queens into 2027.

SIX The Musical plays at Comedy Theatre, Melbourne until 4 October 2026.

Theatre Royal, Sydney from 9 October 2026.

Playhouse Theatre QPAC, Brisbane from 2 January 2027.

https://sixthemusical.com.au

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