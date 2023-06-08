Slipknot Part Ways With Craig Jones - Noise11.com

Slipknot and keyboard player Craig Jones have parted ways.

Slipknot announced Jones’ departure but did not give a reason why. They also then deleted the post creating further confusion for fans.

In a post they wrote, “To our fans, SLIPKNOT is announcing that we have parted ways with Craig Jones.

“We wish Jones all the best for the future.”

Jones joined Slipknot in 1996 as the designated #5. He has played on every Slipknot album starting with 1999’s ‘Slipknot’ through to 2022’s ‘The End, So Far’, seven albums later.

Jones’ began his tenure in Slipknot wearing pantyhouse over his head. That changed to the astronaut suit and then the bondage mask.

Craig Jones has been referred to as “The Quiet One’ in Slipknot.

Slipknot European tour dates 2023

June 07: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock Festival, Austria

June 08: Hradec Rock For People, Czechia

June 10: Interlaken Greenfield Festival, Switzerland

June 11: Donington Download Festival, UK

June 13: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

June 14: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

June 16: Copenhagen Copenhell Festival, Denmark

June 17: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

June 20: Hamburg Barclays Arena, Germany

June 21: Berlin Mercedes Benz Arena, Germany

June 24: Munich Königsplatz, Germany

June 25: Bologna Knotfest Italy, Italy

June 27: Nimes Arena Of Nimes, France

June 29: Lisbon Evil Live Festival, Portugal

June 30: Viveiro Resurrection Fest, Spain

