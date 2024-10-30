Snoop Dogg and Dr Dre To Release New Album 'Missionary' - Noise11.com

Snoop Dogg has announced a release date for his new album, produced by Dr. Dre.

The highly anticipated album, called Missionary, will drop on 13 December.

Snoop, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, announced the news on his Instagram page with a video.

In the clip, two young Mormon missionaries knock on a door that’s opened by a woman wearing lingerie. She says: “What the fuck? Your ad said you were dedicated to missionary work,” before the Mormons run away.

The video is captioned simply, “Missionary album drops 12.13. Produced by @drdre.”

In August, Dr Dre said about the album, “This one is gonna show a different level of maturity with his lyrics and with my music. I feel like this is some of the best music I’ve done in my career.”

In November, the producer teased, “I wanted 14 songs, Snoop wants 16, so we have that thing happening (bumps his fists together). I’m on song number 11 as far as the mixes go.”

Snoop first mentioned the album in 2022 and told fans he was hoping it would be finished by the end of that year. At the time, he billed it as a “30th anniversary to Doggystyle,” which Dr. Dre also produced in full.

When it was released in 1993, Doggystyle became the fastest-selling hip-hop album ever. It’s been hailed as one of the best rap records of all time.

