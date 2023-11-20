 Snoop Dogg Explains "Giving Up Smoke" Comments - Noise11.com
Snoop Dogg phot by Ros O'Gorman

Snoop Dogg phot by Ros O'Gorman

Snoop Dogg Explains “Giving Up Smoke” Comments

by Music-News.com on November 21, 2023

in News

Snoop Dogg has explained what he meant when he claimed that he was “giving up smoke”.

Snoop Dogg has revealed that he is not quitting smoking cannabis after he shocked fans by stating that he is “giving up smoke”.

“After much consideration & conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke,” Snoop, who is a known marijuana enthusiast, wrote on Instagram on Thursday. “Please respect my privacy at this time.”

He added in the caption, “I’m giving up smoke.”

However, on Monday, Snoop Dogg took to Instagram again to reveal that he is not giving up smoking, instead, has partnered with Solo Stove, a smokeless fire pit brand.

“I have an announcement. I’m giving up smoke,” Snoop, real name Calvin Broadus, began in a satirical video. “I know what you thinking, ‘Snoop, smoke is kinda your whole thing.’ But I’m done with it.”

Snoop continued, “I’m done with the coughing and my clothes smelling all stinky. I’m going smokeless.”

Fans quickly took to the comments section to react to the video.

One fan wrote, “I knew it. He never said smoking weed, he only said ‘smoke’ not even smoking,” while another fan commented, “We have been trolled at the highest level.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

2023 Buckcherry publicity photo
Buckcherry Release A Christmas Song for 2023

Buckcherry have an all-new Christmas song for the 2023 holiday season titled ‘Tell ‘Em Its Christmas’.

3 days ago
Jebediah Image by Taj O'Halloran
Jebediah To Release First Album In 12 Years

Jebediah will release their first album in 12 years titled ‘Oiks’ in 2024 and there is a new song titled ‘Rubberman’ out now.

5 days ago
The Zutons
The Zutons To Release First Album In 16 Years

The Zutons are set to return with their first album in 16 years.

5 days ago
Dido
Dido Signs With Warner Music

Dido has inked a new record deal with Warner Chappell - including new music.

6 days ago
The Dandy Warhols
The Dandy Warhols To Return To Australia and New Zealand In 2024

The Dandy Warhols will tour Australia and New Zealand in 2024.

November 14, 2023
Dog Trumpet photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dog Trumpet Premiere ‘Ray Davies and The Kinks’ Video

The origins of Dog Trumpet’s ‘Ray Davies and The Kinks’ go back a number of years when the band was on a road trip to the Apollo Bay Folk Festival.

November 13, 2023
Mariah Carey wedding dress
Mariah Carey Recording First New Music In Five Years

Mariah Carey has new music on the way. Carey has been penning new tunes and teased that one song features a choir.

November 9, 2023