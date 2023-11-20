Snoop Dogg Explains "Giving Up Smoke" Comments - Noise11.com

Snoop Dogg has explained what he meant when he claimed that he was “giving up smoke”.

Snoop Dogg has revealed that he is not quitting smoking cannabis after he shocked fans by stating that he is “giving up smoke”.

“After much consideration & conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke,” Snoop, who is a known marijuana enthusiast, wrote on Instagram on Thursday. “Please respect my privacy at this time.”

He added in the caption, “I’m giving up smoke.”

However, on Monday, Snoop Dogg took to Instagram again to reveal that he is not giving up smoking, instead, has partnered with Solo Stove, a smokeless fire pit brand.

“I have an announcement. I’m giving up smoke,” Snoop, real name Calvin Broadus, began in a satirical video. “I know what you thinking, ‘Snoop, smoke is kinda your whole thing.’ But I’m done with it.”

Snoop continued, “I’m done with the coughing and my clothes smelling all stinky. I’m going smokeless.”

Fans quickly took to the comments section to react to the video.

One fan wrote, “I knew it. He never said smoking weed, he only said ‘smoke’ not even smoking,” while another fan commented, “We have been trolled at the highest level.”

