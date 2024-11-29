Snoop Dogg Recruits Sting For ‘Another Part Of Me’ - Noise11.com

Sting features on the new Snoop Dogg song ‘Another Part of Me’. ‘Another Part of Me’ is built around Sting’s classic Police hit ‘Message In A Bottle’.

‘Another Part of Me’ is from Snoop Dogg’s upcoming album ‘Missionary’ due 13 December 2024. The album was produced by Dr Dre. Despite Snoop Dogg and Dr Dre’s numerous collaborations over the years ‘Missionary’ is only the second full album the two have worked together on. The first was ‘Doggystyle’ in 1994.

