 Snoop Dogg Recruits Sting For ‘Another Part Of Me’ - Noise11.com
Snoop Dogg and Sting

Snoop Dogg and Sting

Snoop Dogg Recruits Sting For ‘Another Part Of Me’

by Paul Cashmere on November 29, 2024

in News

Sting features on the new Snoop Dogg song ‘Another Part of Me’. ‘Another Part of Me’ is built around Sting’s classic Police hit ‘Message In A Bottle’.

‘Another Part of Me’ is from Snoop Dogg’s upcoming album ‘Missionary’ due 13 December 2024. The album was produced by Dr Dre. Despite Snoop Dogg and Dr Dre’s numerous collaborations over the years ‘Missionary’ is only the second full album the two have worked together on. The first was ‘Doggystyle’ in 1994.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11.com

Noise11 is now on Bluesky. Follow us at Noise11 on Instagram

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

TISM Death To Art
Need A Chuckle? Watch TISM Perform A Mash-up of ‘Clint Eastwood’ and ‘Tradies Get The Ladies’

TISM took to Spicks and Specks last week to perform a mash-up of Gorillaz 'Clint Eastwood' and their own 'Tradies Get The Ladies'.

9 hours ago
Sean Diddy Combs, music news, noise11.com
Diddy Faces A New $10 million Lawsuit

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is facing another alleged abuse lawsuit, with a woman claiming he dangled her over the edge of a 17th storey balcony.

3 days ago
Sean Diddy Combs, music news, noise11.com
Sean Combs Once Again Denied Bail

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been denied bail for the third time.

5 days ago
Billy Corgan, The Smashing Pumpkins, Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Billy Corgan Thinks He Is Related To Bill Burr

Billy Corgan has opened up about the theory that he could be related to Bill Burr.

6 days ago
Pearl Jam crowd Melbourne 16 November 2024 photo by Winston Robinson
Pearl Jam Conclude Their Dark Matter World Tour In Sydney

Pearl Jam have concluded their Australian tour in Sydney and the final Australian show was also the final show of the Dark Matter World tour.

November 26, 2024
The Offspring
The Offspring and Simple Plan Plan Australia 2025

The Offspring were just in Australia and they are coming back for more shows with Simple Plan in 2025.

November 25, 2024
Naimee Coleman
Ireland’s Naimee Coleman Reactivates Her Music Career After 20 Years

Irish singer songwriter Naimee Coleman has resurrected her music career after taking a decade or two off to raise a family.

November 25, 2024