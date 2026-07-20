Snow Patrol And Kylie Reveal First Live Performance Video For 'These Alarms' - Noise11 Music News

Snow Patrol and Kylie Minogue have released the official video for their collaborative single These Alarms, capturing the song’s first ever live performance in front of 20,000 fans at London’s Crystal Palace Park.

by Paul Cashmere

Snow Patrol and Kylie Minogue have released the official video for These Alarms, documenting the first live performance of their recent collaboration during Snow Patrol’s sold out concert at Crystal Palace Park in London. Filmed before an audience of 20,000, the performance also marked the first time the band and Minogue had met in person after completing the recording remotely.

The release of the live video follows the July 1 launch of These Alarms, the first recording to emerge from Snow Patrol’s new global recording agreement with BMG. While the single introduced a long-awaited collaboration between the British alternative rock band and the Australian pop icon, the new video provides the first visual document of the partnership on stage.

Rather than producing a conventional promotional clip, Snow Patrol chose to present footage from the Crystal Palace Park concert, preserving what became a significant milestone in the song’s history. The performance not only debuted These Alarms live but also brought together Gary Lightbody and Kylie Minogue after months of working separately on the recording.

The video was led by director of photography Daniel Broadley, whose recent credits include work on Sam Fender and Olivia Dean’s Rein Me In and the Oasis (Live ’25) concert video series.

The story behind These Alarms stretches back to sessions for Snow Patrol’s 2024 UK Number One album The Forest Is The Path. According to frontman Gary Lightbody, the song was written specifically with Minogue in mind and even carried the working title “KYLIE” throughout the recording process.

“We quickly realised something huge was missing from it,” Lightbody said. “We all knew it was Kylie’s voice that was the missing piece.”

Rather than include the track on the album, the band decided to wait until Minogue had the opportunity to hear it. After she agreed to contribute vocals, the group concluded the collaboration deserved a standalone release rather than being included as an album track.

Lightbody said the completed recording justified that decision.

“From the minute she recorded her vocals we knew, to properly honour Kylie and the song, it needed to have a life on its own and not be buried somewhere on an album, but live in its own universe.”

Minogue said she was immediately intrigued after discovering the band’s demo carried her name.

“The story behind this song was irresistible,” she said. “Hearing there was a demo called Kylie that had been living in the Snow Patrol archives was a complete surprise and, naturally, I was curious to hear it. Gary is such a brilliant songwriter, so to be invited into the band’s world is a total honour.”

The collaboration represents another chapter for both artists during significant periods in their respective careers. Snow Patrol are celebrating the twentieth anniversary of Eyes Open, the album that became the United Kingdom’s biggest selling release of 2006 and produced Chasing Cars, one of the defining songs of the century. The band’s catalogue has generated more than 17 million album sales worldwide and in excess of 4.5 billion streams.

For Minogue, These Alarms adds another collaboration to a career spanning more than four decades. She has sold more than 80 million records worldwide, accumulated ten UK Number One albums and nine Australian chart toppers, the highest total achieved by any female Australian artist. Her career has also delivered 18 ARIA Awards, four BRIT Awards and two Grammy Awards.

The release also continues Snow Patrol’s new relationship with BMG, announced alongside the single earlier this month. As previously reported by Noise11, the worldwide recording agreement begins a new phase for the band following The Forest Is The Path, while BMG already represents the publishing interests of Gary Lightbody and Nathan Connolly.

The official video captures the chemistry that ultimately convinced Snow Patrol to delay releasing the song until Minogue could become part of it. What began as an unfinished demo recorded during album sessions has now evolved into a standalone collaboration, complete with its first live performance preserved on film before thousands of concertgoers.

The Crystal Palace Park footage closes the circle on a project that remained in the band’s archives until the right voice completed it.

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