Son Little Announces Australian Dates - Noise11.com

Son Little will plays dates in Australia in September and October.
Son Little, son of a preacher man, has collaborated with The Roots and Mavis Staples. His debut album ‘Son Little’ was released through Anti- in 2015.
Son Little dates:
Wednesday September 27 | Brisbane, Powerhouse
Friday September 29 | Sapphire Coast, Wanderer Festival
Saturday September 30 | City Recital Hall, Sydney
Sunday October 1 | Corner Hotel, Melbourne
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook