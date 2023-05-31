 Son Little Announces Australian Dates - Noise11.com
Son Little, music news, noise11.com

Son Little

Son Little Announces Australian Dates

by Paul Cashmere on June 1, 2023

in News

Son Little will plays dates in Australia in September and October.

Son Little, son of a preacher man, has collaborated with The Roots and Mavis Staples. His debut album ‘Son Little’ was released through Anti- in 2015.

Son Little dates:

Wednesday September 27 | Brisbane, Powerhouse
Friday September 29 | Sapphire Coast, Wanderer Festival
Saturday September 30 | City Recital Hall, Sydney
Sunday October 1 | Corner Hotel, Melbourne

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Madonna, Rod Laver Arena Rebel Heart Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sam Smith and Madonna Confirm Collaboration

Sam Smith and Madonna have shared details about their new collaboration.

16 hours ago
David Draiman Disturbed at Margaret Court Arena on Saturday 12 November 2016 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Disturbed’s David Draiman Has Tumor Removed

David Draiman of Disturbed has revealed that he has undergone an operation for a tumour.

1 day ago
Hollywood Vampires
Johnny Depp Injury Sidelines Hollywood Vampires

Hollywood Vampires have postponed three American shows until the end of July because of an ankle injury Johnny Depp has suffered.

2 days ago
Tame Impala Lonerism
Tame Impala Release Two Demos From ‘Lonerism’

Tame Impala have shared two unreleased demos left over from the recording sessions of their breakout 2012 album, Lonerism.

2 days ago
Kelly Clarkson photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Kelly Clarkson Show Is Moving To New York

Kelly Clarkson is relocating The Kelly Clarkson Show to New York City to be closer to her family.

3 days ago
One Direction, Zayn Malik, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Zayn Malik Thanks Fans In Rare Social Media Post

Zayn Malik has thanked fans for their ongoing support in a rare social media message.

3 days ago
James Arthur
James Arthur Clocks Up One Billion Streams

Middlesbrough singer-songwriter the latest artist to be celebrated for achieving over one 1bn UK streams.

3 days ago