SOULFLY Announce 13th Album Chama With Australian Tour For January - Noise11.com

SOULFLY will unleash their most powerful record in years with the announcement of their thirteenth studio album Chama, set for release on 24 October 2025 via Nuclear Blast Records. Fronted by the unrelenting Max Cavalera, the album returns to the spiritual and tribal foundations of SOULFLY, while pushing forward with modern intensity and the fire of a band still evolving.

From their origins in Brazil to their base in Arizona, SOULFLY has carried a primal energy into every release. With Chama — meaning both “flame” and “calling” in Portuguese — Max and his family-led line-up have reignited that energy with renewed purpose. “Chama is the sound of Soulfly’s fire!” Max explains. “I cannot wait to play these songs live for the Tribe!”

The album’s first single, ‘Storm The Gates’, is a battle cry against greed and control, with Max calling on ancestral strength to unite the tribe in rebellion. Heavy, primal, and unapologetically relentless, the track sets the tone for Chama. Romanian visual artist Costin Chioreanu has created a lyric video to accompany the single, capturing the raw intensity of SOULFLY’s vision.

Chama was recorded at Platinum Underground Studio in Mesa, Arizona by longtime collaborator John Aquilino, a family friend who has worked with Max on multiple projects. Production duties were handled by Zyon Cavalera and Arthur Rizk. Rizk, known for his work across the modern metal landscape, also mixed and mastered the album, sharpening SOULFLY’s sound for a new era.

The album artwork was created by Carletta Parrish, capturing the burning essence of Chama.

The line-up for Chama reflects the Cavalera family legacy and extended tribe:

Max Cavalera – Vocals & Guitar

Igor Amadeus Cavalera – Bass

Zyon Cavalera – Drums

Mike De Leon – Guitar

The record also features a special guest appearance from Dino Cazares of Fear Factory, adding further weight to an already crushing line-up.

Zyon Cavalera has taken on an expanded role in shaping SOULFLY’s sound. “With each Soulfly record I’ve played on, I can feel my evolution happening in real time,” Zyon says. “This record was no different as I got to handle a good amount of the production for the first time. Trying to take the band to places we have never been before was a blast.”

Chama Track Listing

Indigenous Inquisition

Storm the Gates

Nihilist

No Pain = No Power

Ghenna

Black Hole Scum

Favela / Dystopia

Always Was, Always Will Be…

Soulfly XIII

Chama

SOULFLY Australian Tour – January 2025

In support of Chama, SOULFLY will return to Australia for a headline tour in January 2025, marking their first visit in several years. Known for turning concerts into tribal gatherings, SOULFLY’s Australian shows will see the new material unleashed on stage alongside classics from across their catalogue.

FRI 10 JAN – The Triffid, Brisbane QLD

SAT 11 JAN – Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW

SUN 12 JAN – Forum, Melbourne VIC

WED 15 JAN – Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide SA

FRI 17 JAN – Magnet House, Perth WA

