Cradle of Filth Members To Marry - Noise11.com

Zoe and Ashok of Cradle of Filth from their Instagram

Cradle of Filth Members To Marry

by Paul Cashmere on January 4, 2024

Marek ‘Ashok’ Smerda and Zoe Marie Federoff of Cradle of Filth have announced they will be married.

Marek has been the Cradle of Filth guitarist since 2014 replacing Paul Allender who was a founding member of the band. Zoe joined the band keyboards in 2022 replacing Anabelle Iratni who joined in 2020 and before that Lindsay Schoolcraft who had been with the band since 2013.

Fereroff says she did not know Marek before she joined the band.

“I never knew Ashok before I joined CoF,” she posted. “He had nothing to do with me coming on board. I have already written some material for the next CoF album so clearly our engagement has nothing to do with my continued stay in this band.
“We have no plans to leave CoF as we truly enjoy working together, not to mention working with several of our closest friends. Dani has been the greatest and most supportive leader possible when it comes to our engagement. We remain happily committed to his team in CoF.”

