South Park Take The Piss Out Of Meghan and Harry - Noise11.com

South Park have taken to Megan and Harry with a hilarious pisstake sending up the scallywag Royals for their addiction to media while all along begging for their privacy.

The episode is title ‘The Worldwide Privacy Tour’ and South Park dubbed his teaser ‘A Dumb Prince and his Stupid Wife’.

At no stage in the episode are they referred to by name. At one point Harry is referred to as The Prince of Canada.

The plot starts with the death of the Queen of Canada with the Prince of Canada annoyed at the poor reception he gets attending the funeral from the Canadian monarchy. The Prince then writes a book and goes on a book tour telling all who will listen that he is a victim.

‘The Worldwide Privacy Tour’ episode is streaming everywhere now.

