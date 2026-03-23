Sparks Return to Australia for Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney Vivid Live Shows - Noise11.com

Art pop pioneers Sparks, the legendary US duo of brothers Ron and Russell Mael, will light up Australian stages this May with headline performances in Melbourne and Brisbane, alongside a Vivid Live appearance at Sydney Opera House.

by Paul Cashmere

Known for their idiosyncratic approach to songwriting and theatrical live shows, Sparks have been at the forefront of art pop for more than five decades. From their 1974 UK breakthrough with This Town Ain’t Big Enough for Both of Us to their recent critically acclaimed releases MAD! (2025) and its companion EP Madder! (2025), the Californian brothers continue to shape and inspire modern music.

Sparks’ Sydney show is part of the Vivid Live festival, taking place on May 25 at the Joan Sutherland Theatre. Following that, the duo will headline the Palais Theatre in Melbourne on Thursday, May 28, and the Glasshouse at QPAC in Brisbane on Saturday, May 30. These headline appearances mark Sparks’ first Australian shows since 2023, with tickets going on general sale from 9:00am local time on Friday, March 27. Presales for mailing lists, the band, and promoters open a day earlier, on Thursday, March 26.

Formed in 1968 in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, as Halfnelson, Sparks-Ron on keyboards and Russell on vocals-quickly gained attention for their quirky, literate lyrics and unconventional stage presence. By 1974, the brothers had relocated to England and released Kimono My House, producing UK hits including This Town Ain’t Big Enough for Both of Us, Amateur Hour, and Never Turn Your Back on Mother Earth. Their distinctive visual contrast-Russell’s animated performance paired with Ron’s deadpan expression-made them unforgettable fixtures on UK pop charts and television.

Returning to Los Angeles in the late 1970s, Sparks pivoted toward a synthesiser-driven sound, collaborating with disco pioneer Giorgio Moroder on Nº 1 in Heaven (1979), an album that became a touchstone for electronic and synth-pop music. Hits such as The Number One Song in Heaven and Beat the Clock cemented their reputation for innovation. Subsequent albums throughout the 1980s and 1990s-including Gratuitous Sax & Senseless Violins and Interior Design-further explored electronic textures and dance-oriented production, showcasing the duo’s fearless experimentation.

Sparks’ later career reaffirmed their status as pop visionaries. The 2002 album Lil’ Beethoven fused orchestral arrangements with repetitive song structures, reinvigorating their critical acclaim. Tours accompanying albums such as Hippopotamus (2017), A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip (2020), and The Girl Is Crying in Her Latte (2023) demonstrated the Maels’ ability to evolve while maintaining their distinctive identity, drawing praise for energetic, theatrical performances. Their collaborations have spanned an extraordinary spectrum of artists, including Todd Rundgren, Jane Wiedlin, Björk, Beck, and French director Leos Carax, for whom they composed the soundtrack for Annette (2021).

Over the course of their career, Sparks’ influence has been profound. From inspiring Joy Division and Depeche Mode to shaping contemporary indie and art pop acts, the Maels’ work has been cited as foundational to multiple generations of musicians. As Jack Antonoff noted, “all pop music is re-arranged Sparks.” Their stagecraft, wit, and experimental ambition have ensured that audiences remain captivated across decades, from early UK teen sensations to their recent chart-topping achievements with MAD!.

Fans attending the May headline shows can expect a set blending classics like This Town Ain’t Big Enough for Both of Us, Angst in My Pants, and The Number One Song in Heaven with material from their recent albums The Girl Is Crying in Her Latte, MAD!, and Madder!. Sparks’ live performances continue to combine musical mastery with theatrical flourish, ensuring evenings of celebration that are as intellectually stimulating as they are joyous.

Tour Dates

Sunday, May 25, Sydney, Joan Sutherland Theatre (Vivid Live)

Thursday, May 28, Melbourne, Palais Theatre

Saturday, May 30, Brisbane, Glasshouse, QPAC

Artist / promoter / mailing list presales: Thursday, March 26, 9:00am local time

General public on-sale: Friday, March 27, 9:00am local time

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