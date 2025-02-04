Sparks To Release 28th Album ‘Mad!’ in 2025 - Noise11.com

Sparks will have a new album for 2025. ‘Mad!’ will be their first album on their new label Transgressive Records.

‘Do Things My Own Way’ is the first taste of the new album.

Sparks last album was ‘The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte’ in 2023. The video for the title track featured Australian actress Cate Blachett.

Sparks first graced Australian radio in 1974 with ‘This Town Ain’t Big Enough For Both Of Us’ in 1974.

While Sparks fans have always gravitated to their albums, they did crack the Australian Top 20 in 1980 with ‘When I’m With You’.

A Brief History of the Band Sparks

Sparks, an iconic American rock and pop duo, was formed in 1967 by brothers Ron and Russell Mael. Known for their quirky and distinctive style, both musically and visually, Sparks have left an indelible mark on the music industry over the decades.

The band initially went by the name Halfnelson and released their self-titled debut album in 1971, produced by Todd Rundgren. The album received moderate attention, but it wasn’t until they rebranded to Sparks and re-released the album that they began to gain traction. The song “Wonder Girl” garnered some radio play, setting the stage for future success.

Sparks broke into the mainstream with their 1974 album “Kimono My House,” featuring the hit single “This Town Ain’t Big Enough for Both of Us.” The song’s dramatic style and catchy hooks captured the public’s imagination, especially in the UK, where it reached number 2 on the charts. They continued to release successful albums throughout the decade, including “Propaganda” (1974) and “Indiscreet” (1975).

In the 1980s, Sparks adapted to the evolving music scene by incorporating synthesizers and electronic elements into their sound. The album “No. 1 in Heaven” (1979), produced by Giorgio Moroder, showcased this new direction and was a critical success. Their 1980 single “When I’m With You” became a Top 20 hit in Australia, further cementing their international appeal.

The 1990s and 2000s saw Sparks continually reinventing themselves, experimenting with different genres and styles. Albums like “Gratuitous Sax & Senseless Violins” (1994) and “Lil’ Beethoven” (2002) demonstrated their ability to stay relevant and innovative. Despite changes in the music industry, Sparks maintained a dedicated fan base and critical acclaim.

Sparks’ influence on contemporary music remains strong, with a career spanning over five decades. The 2017 documentary “Sparks: The Seduction of Ingmar Bergman” revitalized interest in the band. Their 2020 collaboration with director Leos Carax on the film “Annette” showcased their versatility and creative vision.

In 2023, Sparks released “The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte,” featuring a video with Australian actress Cate Blanchett. Their upcoming album, “Mad!,” slated for release in 2025, marks their 28th studio album and their first with Transgressive Records. The lead single, “Do Things My Own Way,” promises to continue their legacy of innovation and artistic expression.

