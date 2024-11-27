St Vincent, Lotte Gallagher, The Palais 25.11.24 #Review - Noise11.com

St Vincent last toured Australia in 2018, and this exclusive Victorian show is part of the Always Live initiative, supported by the Victorian Government and Frontier Touring. From her humble beginnings in 2003 releasing an EP with Berklee students, to 2004 as guitarist with The Polyphonic Spree, through to her grammy award winning album Daddy’s Home in 2022, and her countless collaborations and performances with the musical cognoscenti, such as Paul McCartney and David Byrne, St Vincent is revered by musicians and fans alike.

Triple J unearthed newcomer, Lotte Gallagher has the coveted spot of support act for St Vincent on her All Born Screaming Tour, but this does not deter her. Her confidence on stage at the majestic Palais theatre, belies her youth, whilst strong vocals and original songs prime the group of Annie Clark aka St Vincent devotees.

The fans have waited six years to see the gifted singer, songwriter, and guitarist so the additional wait time between acts tonight makes the suspense palpable.

A backlit, spot light outlines the figure of St Vincent, clad in black and white, cutting through the smoky haze. “Reckless,” starts slowly, with Clark crooning softly and builds to a crescendo of guitars. The interplay between light and shadow is used to create atmosphere.

“We are genuinely happy to be here again,” exclaims Clark. Flanked by accomplished musicians in their own right; Jason Faulkner on guitar, Rachel Etroth on keys, Charlotte Kemp-Muhl on bass, and Mark Giuliana on drums, they provide the sonic and visual foundation for Clark’s magnetic stage presence. Clark uses the stage to its full effect. At one point raising her fist in the air, later sitting at the stage’s edge, creating distortion with a myriad of guitars, handed to her by her high-heeled guitar tech, and later climbs into the crowd. Her commanding presence enveloping the throng. The audience can’t take their eyes off her, prompting a punter to nervously quip, “You’re better than all of us Annie.”

The two hour set draws heavily from latest acclaimed release All Born Screaming, interspersed with songs off her repertoire of eight studio albums. “Digital Witness,” replete with Prince inspired funk rhythms is a highlight, as is recent single, Grammy award nominated “Broken Man”, and “Cheerleader” tugs at the heartstrings. Clark’s coordinated guitar moves with Faulkner and Kemp-Muhl provide some light relief to the intensity of her performance.

Ending the set with encore, melancholy “Somebody Like me” sees Clark perform solo with Etroth on keys, and as slowly as she began the performance comes full circle.

St Vincent put on an unforgettable performance, the emotional, sonic and visual impact of the show lingering on long after her final thankyous and goodbyes.

St Vincent is playing the Forum Theatre Wednesday 27th November and Crown Aviary Thursday 28th November.

SETLIST

1.Reckless

2. Fear the Future

3. Los Ageless

4. Big Time Nothing

5. Marrow

6. Dilettante

7.Pay Your way in Pain

8. Digital Witness

9. Sweetest Fruit

10. Flea

11. Year of the Tiger

12.Cheerleader

13.Broken Man

14.Birth in Reverse

15.Hell is Near

16. Candy Darling

17. New York

18. Sugarboy

19. All Born Screaming

Encore

Somebody Like Me

