 Steve Hackett And Steve Rothery Announce Collaborative Album The Roaring Waves - Noise11 Music News
Steve Hackett and Steve Rothery

Steve Hackett and Steve Rothery supplied

Steve Hackett And Steve Rothery Announce Collaborative Album The Roaring Waves

by Paul Cashmere on June 27, 2026

in New Music,News

Steve Hackett and Steve Rothery have revealed details of their long-discussed instrumental collaboration, The Roaring Waves, with the album set for release in August and introduced by the new track The Black Sea.

by Paul Cashmere

Former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett and Marillion founder Steve Rothery have confirmed the release of their collaborative album The Roaring Waves, ending years of speculation surrounding a project that has slowly taken shape over almost a decade. The seven-track instrumental record will be released on 28 August through InsideOutMusic and is previewed by the first track, The Black Sea.

The album brings together two of progressive rock’s most recognisable guitar voices on a collection of instrumentals inspired by memory, imagination and the power of the sea. The project has been discussed publicly by both musicians for several years and evolved through intermittent sessions at the Racket Club and in their home studios.

The release is notable because it pairs two players from different generations of progressive rock history whose approaches are defined less by technical exhibition and more by atmosphere and emotional expression. Rather than creating a guitar showcase, Hackett and Rothery said they focused on imagery and mood.

The first single, The Black Sea, arrives with a performance video directed by Tim Sidwell and features Hackett and Rothery alongside keyboardist and bassist Riccardo Romano and drummer Leon Parr.

Rothery described the song as an ideal entry point into the album.

“I think The Black Sea is the perfect introduction to the sonic world we’ve created between us,” Rothery said. “We have a very special chemistry.”

Hackett said the track developed an evocative and mysterious quality.

“For The Black Sea, our joint guitar sounds with the keys created a strong vibe of intrigue along with a sense of a musical dark sea adventure,” he said.

The pair said improvisation and the sharing of ideas were central to the project’s development. Hackett noted that the record does not conform to expectations typically associated with collaborative guitar albums.

Rothery compared the writing process to painting, saying the objective was to create atmosphere and take listeners on a journey.

For Hackett, The Roaring Waves adds another chapter to a career that has continually expanded beyond the boundaries of progressive rock. The London-born guitarist was a member of Genesis between 1971 and 1977, performing on landmark albums including Nursery Cryme, Foxtrot, Selling England By The Pound and The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway. Following his departure from Genesis, he developed an extensive solo career that has encompassed progressive rock, blues, classical music and world influences, and also co-founded GTR with Yes guitarist Steve Howe.

Rothery has remained the defining guitar voice of Marillion since joining the band in 1979. Raised in Whitby after being born in South Yorkshire, he became known for a highly melodic and atmospheric style of playing. Outside Marillion, he formed The Wishing Tree with vocalist Hannah Stobart, released the instrumental album The Ghosts Of Pripyat in 2014 and established the British Guitar Academy in 2011. More recently, he launched the collaborative project Bioscope with Tangerine Dream’s Thorsten Quaeschning.

The relationship between the two guitarists extends back many years. Hackett previously appeared on two tracks from Rothery’s The Ghosts Of Pripyat, while Rothery has frequently cited Hackett among his major influences alongside David Gilmour and Camel guitarist Andrew Latimer.

The Roaring Waves will be released in multiple formats, including a limited CD and Blu-ray mediabook featuring Dolby Atmos and high-resolution stereo mixes. Standard CD and gatefold 180-gram vinyl editions will also be available. The vinyl has been cut at half speed at Abbey Road Studios by mastering engineer Miles Showell, with artwork and packaging designed by Simon Ward.

The Roaring Waves Tracklisting:
The Storm
Sandsend
Red Dragon
The Roaring Waves
K-129
The Black Sea
Pacific Coast Highway
Watch the video for ‘The Black Sea’ now.

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