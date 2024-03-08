Steve Lawrence Dies At Age 88 - Noise11.com

Entertainment legend Steve Lawrence has died in Los Angeles at 88 from complications due to Alzheimer’s disease.

Steve Lawrence was best known with his wife and partner Eydie Gormé and in more recent years for his part as Maury Sline in the Blues Brothers movie.

Steve and Eydie’s first time on TV was for the original tonight’ show ‘Tonight Starring Steve Allen’ in 1954. Steve worked for Allen as a singer on Allen’s TV show in New York in 1953 and went national with Allen the following year.

In 1957 Steve Lawrence had his first Top 10 hit in the USA with ‘Party Doll’.

The really big one came in 1962 when ‘Go Away Little Girl’ made him a no 1 pop star.

Steve became a regular on The Danny Kaye Show, The Flip Wilson Show, The Julie Andrews Hour, The Judy Garland Show. In 1958, Steve and Eydie scored their own show ‘The Steve Lawrence and Eydie Gormé Show’. Eydie Gormé died in 2013 at age 83.

Steve has appeared in many other TV shows like Two and a Half Men and Hot In Cleveland. He also played Morty Fine, the father of Fran Fine in the final episodes of The Nanny.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

