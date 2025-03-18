Steve Lukather Addresses Van Halen Story - Noise11.com

Toto’s Steve Lukather has addressed the recent story in Dutch newspaper De Telegraah which stated he was making a new Van Halen album with Alex Van Halen.

The confusion arose when Alex Van Halen told De Telegraah that he was working with Lukather on unfinished Eddie Van Halen pieces. Maybe it’s the language differences to blame but that translated to a potential new Van Halen album featuring old bits of Eddie with new bits of Steve.

There was no mention of who a lead singer might be. Van Halen had three, David Lee Roth, Sammy Hagar and Gary Cherone. There was no mention of who the bass player would be. Van Halen had two, Michael Anthony and then eventually Eddie’s son Wolfgang.

At least now Steve Lukather has cleared up the talk. On his socials he posted:

Ever since Alex Van Halen dropped some we were gonna work together I think there is a huge misunderstanding.

I will NOT EVER play a guitar note on a VH song ever!.

Al asked me to help him go thru a ton of unfinished recordings of Al and Ed writing and recording that never saw the light of day.

As of now thats all I got.

The fact that ANYONE would think for even a second that I would play anything on this is ridiculous. I have too much love and respect for that and … I play nothing like Ed.. more as a co-producer or something.

I am honored Al would ask me though.

Lets see …

Steve will tour Toto in Australia in April with Christopher Cross.

Dates are:

Wednesday 16th April

John Cain Arena, Melbourne

Saturday 19th April

ICC Sydney Theatre, Sydney

