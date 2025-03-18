 Steve Lukather Addresses Van Halen Story - Noise11.com
Steve Lukather photo by Ros O'Gorman

Steve Lukather photo by Ros O'Gorman

Steve Lukather Addresses Van Halen Story

by Paul Cashmere on March 18, 2025

in News

Toto’s Steve Lukather has addressed the recent story in Dutch newspaper De Telegraah which stated he was making a new Van Halen album with Alex Van Halen.

The confusion arose when Alex Van Halen told De Telegraah that he was working with Lukather on unfinished Eddie Van Halen pieces. Maybe it’s the language differences to blame but that translated to a potential new Van Halen album featuring old bits of Eddie with new bits of Steve.

There was no mention of who a lead singer might be. Van Halen had three, David Lee Roth, Sammy Hagar and Gary Cherone. There was no mention of who the bass player would be. Van Halen had two, Michael Anthony and then eventually Eddie’s son Wolfgang.

At least now Steve Lukather has cleared up the talk. On his socials he posted:

Ever since Alex Van Halen dropped some we were gonna work together I think there is a huge misunderstanding.

I will NOT EVER play a guitar note on a VH song ever!.

Al asked me to help him go thru a ton of unfinished recordings of Al and Ed writing and recording that never saw the light of day.

As of now thats all I got.

The fact that ANYONE would think for even a second that I would play anything on this is ridiculous. I have too much love and respect for that and … I play nothing like Ed.. more as a co-producer or something.

I am honored Al would ask me though.

Lets see …

Steve will tour Toto in Australia in April with Christopher Cross.

Dates are:

Wednesday 16th April
John Cain Arena, Melbourne

Saturday 19th April
ICC Sydney Theatre, Sydney

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Mondo Rock photo by Ros O'Gorman noise11.com, music news
Ross Wilson Passes 150 Shows For 50th Anniversary Tour

Ross Wilson’s 50 Years of Hits tour is turning into the Australia equivalent of Bob Dylan’s Never Ending tour.

1 day ago
ZZ Top, Melbourne, Australia, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
ZZ Top Co-founder Frank Beard Steps Down From Band For Health Reasons

ZZ Top drummer and co-founder Frank Beard has stepped aside from the band temporarily due to unspecified health issues.

2 days ago
Atomic The Songs Of Blondie
Victor Stranges Presents Atomic: The Songs of Blondie and Black Market Clash

Blondie and The Clash never performed together on the same bill. While both bands were influential at the same time in the late 70s, there is no record of Blondie (from New York) or (from London) playing or recording together.

3 days ago
The Commodores Facebook photo
The Commodores To Tour Australia For The First Time since 1993

The Commodores are coming back to Australia for the first time in 32 years and for only their fourth ever Australia tour.

4 days ago
Indiana, Bob Bongo Starkei and Wilbur Wilde
A Message from Bob ‘Bongo’ Starkie On His Recovery

Bob ‘Bongo’ Starkie has asked Noise11 to pass on an update about his health and ongoing treatment to his fans.

4 days ago
Eddie Van Halen and Wolfgang Van Halen of Van Halen perform on stage during 2013 STONE Music Festival at ANZ Stadium on April 20, 2013 in Sydney, Australia.
Alex Van Halen and Steve Lukather May Be Working On A New Valen Album

There could very well be another Van Halen album, according to Dutch newspaper De Telegraah.

5 days ago
John Lennon One To One
John Lennon ‘One To One: John & Yoko’ Movie To Screen Internationally in April

John Lennon’s ‘One To One: John & Yoko’, the 2024 Kevin McDonald and Sam Rice-Edwards documentary, can be seen in cinemas internationally in April.

5 days ago