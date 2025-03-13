 Alex Van Halen and Steve Lukather May Be Working On A New Valen Album - Noise11.com
Eddie Van Halen and Wolfgang Van Halen of Van Halen perform on stage during 2013 STONE Music Festival at ANZ Stadium on April 20, 2013 in Sydney, Australia. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Alex Van Halen and Steve Lukather May Be Working On A New Valen Album

by Paul Cashmere on March 13, 2025

in News

There could very well be another Van Halen album, according to Dutch newspaper De Telegraah.

De Telegraah interviewed Alex Van Halen who confirmed that he is working with Toto’s Steve Lukather on what seems to be the unfinished songs of the late Eddie Van Halen.

Eddie left behind “bits and pieces”. Lukather, who is friends with Alex Van Halen, has been working with Alex and what could potentially be a new Van Halen album. Alex said that there are many recordings he made with his brother Eddie Van Halen before his death.

Van Halen’s last album ‘A Different Kind of Truth’ in 2012 was the first Van Halen album since ‘Van Halen III’ (with Gary Cherone) in 1998 and the first Van Halen album with original singer David Lee Roth since ‘Diver Down’ in 1982.

Eddie Van Halen passed away in 6 October 2020 at the age of 65.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Eddie’s son Wolfgang Van Halen:

