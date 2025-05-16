Steve Perry and Willie Nelson Reconstruct Journey’s ‘Faithfully’ - Noise11.com

Former Journey singer Steve Perry has teamed with country legend Willie Nelson for a new version of the 1983 Journey hit ‘Faithfully’.

The song has been released on George Harrison’s Dark Horse Records. The company is now run by his son Dhani.

Proceeds from the single will be donated to Farm Aid, the charity to benefit farmers founded by Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp and Neil Young.

The original ‘Faithfully’ was the second single from the 1983 Journey album ‘Frontiers’. The song was a number 12 hit for Journey.

Bryan Adams opened for Journey on their 1983 Frontiers tour and on the tour he wrote the song ‘Heaven’ which Adams says was influenced by ‘Faithfully’. Journey drummer Steve Smith was also the drummer on ‘Heaven’.

Australia somehow managed to avoid all Journey hits. The highest chart position the band ever got in Australia was number 43 for ‘Open Arms’ in 1982. However, Steve Perry did reach number 5 in 1984 with his solo song ‘Oh Sherrie’.

