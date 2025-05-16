 Steve Perry and Willie Nelson Reconstruct Journey’s ‘Faithfully’ - Noise11.com
Stevie Perry and Willie Nelson Faithfully

Stevie Perry and Willie Nelson Faithfully

Steve Perry and Willie Nelson Reconstruct Journey’s ‘Faithfully’

by Paul Cashmere on May 16, 2025

in News

Former Journey singer Steve Perry has teamed with country legend Willie Nelson for a new version of the 1983 Journey hit ‘Faithfully’.

The song has been released on George Harrison’s Dark Horse Records. The company is now run by his son Dhani.

Proceeds from the single will be donated to Farm Aid, the charity to benefit farmers founded by Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp and Neil Young.

The original ‘Faithfully’ was the second single from the 1983 Journey album ‘Frontiers’. The song was a number 12 hit for Journey.

Bryan Adams opened for Journey on their 1983 Frontiers tour and on the tour he wrote the song ‘Heaven’ which Adams says was influenced by ‘Faithfully’. Journey drummer Steve Smith was also the drummer on ‘Heaven’.

Australia somehow managed to avoid all Journey hits. The highest chart position the band ever got in Australia was number 43 for ‘Open Arms’ in 1982. However, Steve Perry did reach number 5 in 1984 with his solo song ‘Oh Sherrie’.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Bob Dylan at the Hollywood Bowl 31 July 2024 photo with thanks to Richard Gilkerson
Bob Dylan Shakes Up The Setlist At Outlaw Music Festival In Phoenix

Bob Dylan isn’t known for impromptu sets of late but at his show in Phoenix this week he threw together a totally unique setlist.

54 minutes ago
Hank Marvin's Gypsy Jazz
Hank Marvin On Brian May’s Ear-Piercing Recording Session

In 1970 in the very early days of Queen, Queen used to play a Cliff Richard and the Shadows song ‘Please Don’t Tease’. The Shadows co-founder and guitarist Hank Marvin tells Noise11 that he wasn’t aware of that fun fact but he has recorded with Sir Brian May over the years.

2 days ago
The Who. photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Who Announce Final American Dates

The Who will perform their final North American dates in August and September. ‘The Song Is Over’ tour has been named after the band’s 1971 song.

May 9, 2025
Neil Young Talkin To The Trees
Neil Young Officially Releases ‘Let’s Roll Again’

Neil Young has officially released ‘Lets Roll Again’, the song he premiered just a week ago on 26 April at the light Up The Blues benefit in Los Angeles.

May 2, 2025
Barbra Streisand The Secret of Life
Barbra Streisand Duets With Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan and James Taylor On New Album

Barbra Streisand has duetted with Bob Dylan, Sir Paul McCartney, Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey and more on a starry new album.

May 1, 2025
Neil Young photo by Ros O'Gorman
Neil Young Takes A Swipe At Elon Musk In New Song ‘Let’s Roll Again’

Neil Young has gone for the Elon Musk jugular in a new song ‘Let’s Roll Again’.

April 29, 2025
The Who, Pete Townshend. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Zak Starkey Is Back In The Who

Drummer Zak Starkey is not parting company with The Who despite issuing a statement to the contrary.

April 20, 2025