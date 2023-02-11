 Sting Has Played The First ‘My Songs’ Australian Show in Perth - Noise11.com
Sting photo by Ros O'Gorman

Sting photo by Ros O'Gorman

Sting Has Played The First ‘My Songs’ Australian Show in Perth

by Paul Cashmere on February 11, 2023

in News

Sting kicked off his My Songs tour in Australia on Friday with his son Joe Sumner opening for him and joining him later for The Police’s classic ‘King of Pain’.

The Sting ‘My Songs’ tour focuses on his two recent albums ‘My Songs’ (2019) which features re-recordings of his classics, and ‘The Bridge’ (2021), the album Sting wrote during the pandemic.

Joe will showcase his upcoming album ‘Sunshine In the Night’.

Sting setlist 10 February 2023, Perth, Australia

Message in a Bottle (from The Police, Regatta de Blanc, 1979)
Englishman in New York (from Nothing Like The Sun, 1987)
Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic (from The Police, Zenyatta Mondatta, 1980)
If It’s Love (from The Bridge, 2021)
Loving You (from The Bridge, 2021)
Rushing Water (from The Bridge, 2021)
If I Ever Lose My Faith in You (from Ten Summoner’s Tales, 1993)
Fields of Gold (from Ten Summoner’s Tales, 1993)
Brand New Day (from Brand New Day, 1999)
Heavy Cloud No Rain (from Ten Summoner’s Tales, 1993)
Shape of My Heart (from Ten Summoner’s Tales, 1993)
Seven Days (from Ten Summoner’s Tales, 1993)
What Could Have Been (from Arcane League of Legends soundtrack, 2021)
Wrapped Around Your Finger (from The Police, Synchronicity, 1983)
Walking on the Moon (from The Police, Regatta de Blanc, 1979)
So Lonely (from The Police, Outlandos d’Amour, 1978)
Desert Rose (from Brand New Day, 1999)
King of Pain (with Joe Sumner) (from The Police, Synchronicity, 1983)
Every Breath You Take (from The Police, Synchronicity, 1983)

Encore:
Roxanne (from The Police, Outlandos d’Amour, 1978)
Fragile (from Nothing Like The Sun, 1987)

Joe Sumner Setlist

Looking For Me Looking For You (from Feelin’ the Love, Tasting the Fear EP, 2023)
You You You (from Feelin’ the Love, Tasting the Fear EP, 2023)
I’m Losing My Mind
See You Again
Live Life (from Feelin’ the Love, Tasting the Fear EP, 2023)
Jellybean
Hope (from Feelin’ the Love, Tasting the Fear EP, 2023)

Sting dates are:

11 February, Perth, Kings Park & Botanic Gardens
15 and 16 February, Sydney, Aware Super Theatre
18 February, Hunter Valley, A Day On The Green
19 February, Mount Cotton, A Day On The Green
21 February, Adelaide, Entertainment Centre
23 February, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena
25 February, Mt Duneed, A Day On The Green
26 February, Bowral, A Day On The Green

https://www.livenation.com.au/artist-sting-95800

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Elvis Costello photo by Ros O'Gorman
Elvis Costello Plays Tribute To Burt Bacharach

Elvis Costello has paid tribute to his friend and collaborator Burt Bacharach performing three of his classics ‘Baby Its You’, ‘Please Stay’ and ‘Anyone Who Had A Heart’ at his New York concert.

31 mins ago
Bonnie Raitt photo by Ros O'Gorman
Bonnie Raitt Posts Emotional Response Following Grammy Wins

Bonnie Raitt has posted an emotional response after winning three Grammy Awards this week including Song of the Year for ‘Just Like That’.

3 hours ago
Madder Lake
Madder Lake Premiere ‘Heavy Weather’ Video

Madder Lake have premiered a video for the song ‘Heavy Weather’, filmed at the Brunswick Ballroom in 2022.

23 hours ago
The Angels play Palms Crown Casino on Friday 27 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Brewster Brothers To Perform Angels Rarities

The Angels’ co-founders John and Rick Brewster (aka The Brewster Brothers), will perform Angels rarities over April.

23 hours ago
Songwriting Genius Burt Bacharach Dies At Age 94

Burt Bacharach, one of the greatest songwriters of the last century, has died at the age of 94.

1 day ago
Roger Waters talking at an event for Australia Palestine Advocacy Network (APAN) at the Atheneum Theatre Melbourne on Friday 9 February 2018. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Roger Waters Re-Records ‘Dark Side of The Moon’

Roger Waters has been "secretly" re-recording 'The Dark Side of the Moon'.

2 days ago
David Bowie 2004 Rod Laver Arena. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
David Walsh Buys David Bowie’s Handwritten ‘Jean Genie’ Lyrics For Mona Tasmania

David Bowie's handwritten lyrics to 'Jean Genie' have fetched £46,000 at auction and the new owner is the owner of Mona in Tasmania, David Walsh.

2 days ago