Sting Has Played The First ‘My Songs’ Australian Show in Perth - Noise11.com

Sting kicked off his My Songs tour in Australia on Friday with his son Joe Sumner opening for him and joining him later for The Police’s classic ‘King of Pain’.

The Sting ‘My Songs’ tour focuses on his two recent albums ‘My Songs’ (2019) which features re-recordings of his classics, and ‘The Bridge’ (2021), the album Sting wrote during the pandemic.

Joe will showcase his upcoming album ‘Sunshine In the Night’.

Sting setlist 10 February 2023, Perth, Australia

Message in a Bottle (from The Police, Regatta de Blanc, 1979)

Englishman in New York (from Nothing Like The Sun, 1987)

Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic (from The Police, Zenyatta Mondatta, 1980)

If It’s Love (from The Bridge, 2021)

Loving You (from The Bridge, 2021)

Rushing Water (from The Bridge, 2021)

If I Ever Lose My Faith in You (from Ten Summoner’s Tales, 1993)

Fields of Gold (from Ten Summoner’s Tales, 1993)

Brand New Day (from Brand New Day, 1999)

Heavy Cloud No Rain (from Ten Summoner’s Tales, 1993)

Shape of My Heart (from Ten Summoner’s Tales, 1993)

Seven Days (from Ten Summoner’s Tales, 1993)

What Could Have Been (from Arcane League of Legends soundtrack, 2021)

Wrapped Around Your Finger (from The Police, Synchronicity, 1983)

Walking on the Moon (from The Police, Regatta de Blanc, 1979)

So Lonely (from The Police, Outlandos d’Amour, 1978)

Desert Rose (from Brand New Day, 1999)

King of Pain (with Joe Sumner) (from The Police, Synchronicity, 1983)

Every Breath You Take (from The Police, Synchronicity, 1983)

Encore:

Roxanne (from The Police, Outlandos d’Amour, 1978)

Fragile (from Nothing Like The Sun, 1987)

Joe Sumner Setlist

Looking For Me Looking For You (from Feelin’ the Love, Tasting the Fear EP, 2023)

You You You (from Feelin’ the Love, Tasting the Fear EP, 2023)

I’m Losing My Mind

See You Again

Live Life (from Feelin’ the Love, Tasting the Fear EP, 2023)

Jellybean

Hope (from Feelin’ the Love, Tasting the Fear EP, 2023)

Sting dates are:

11 February, Perth, Kings Park & Botanic Gardens

15 and 16 February, Sydney, Aware Super Theatre

18 February, Hunter Valley, A Day On The Green

19 February, Mount Cotton, A Day On The Green

21 February, Adelaide, Entertainment Centre

23 February, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

25 February, Mt Duneed, A Day On The Green

26 February, Bowral, A Day On The Green

https://www.livenation.com.au/artist-sting-95800

