Sting To Perform In Australia For A Day On The Green In February - Noise11.com

Sting will return to Australia in February 2023 for shows for A Day On the Green.

Sting is set for four shows for A Day On The Green with his son Joe Sumner and James Reyne opening. Joe has previously toured Australia also opening for his dad with his band Fiction Plane when The Police toured in 2008.

Sting will be performing his My Songs show.

His most recent setlist from 9 September in Connecticut was:

Message in a Bottle (from The Police, Regatta de Blanc, 1979)

Englishman in New York (from … Nothing Like the Sun, 1987)

Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic (from The Police, Ghost In the Machine, 1981)

If It’s Love (from The Bridge, 2021)

For Her Love (from The Bridge, 2021)

Rushing Water (from The Bridge, 2021)

If I Ever Lose My Faith in You (from Ten Summoner’s Tales, 1993)

Fields of Gold (from Ten Summoner’s Tales, 1993)

Seven Days (from Ten Summoner’s Tales, 1993)

Brand New Day (from Brand New Day, 1999)

Shape of My Heart (from Ten Summoner’s Tales, 1993)

Heavy Cloud No Rain (from Ten Summoner’s Tales, 1993)

Walking on the Moon(from The Police, Regatta de Blanc, 1979)

So Lonely (from The Police, Outlandos d’Amour, 1978)

Desert Rose (from Brand New Day, 1999)

King of Pain (from The Police, Synchronicity, 1983)

Every Breath You Take (from The Police, Synchronicity, 1983)

Encore:

Roxanne (from The Police, Outlandos d’Amour, 1978)

Fragile (from … Nothing Like the Sun, 1987)

STING MY SONGS TOUR

A DAY ON THE GREEN

Sat 18 Feb 2023 Bimbadgen, Hunter Valley, NSW

Sun 19 Feb 2023 Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton, QLD

Sat 25 Feb 2023 Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong, VIC

Sun 26 Feb 2023 Centennial Vineyards, Bowral, NSW

All event information www.adayonthegreen.com.au

TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 16 AT 11AM (LOCAL TIME)

Sting fanclub pre-sale: Tuesday September 13, 11am – Friday September 16, 10am

ADOTG pre-sale: Tuesday September 13, 11am – Friday September 16, 10am

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

