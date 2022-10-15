 Sting’s Nothing Like The Sun Undergoes A Digital Expansion - Noise11.com
Sting’s Nothing Like The Sun Undergoes A Digital Expansion

by Paul Cashmere on October 15, 2022

in News

Sting’s 1987 album ‘Nothing Like The Sun’ has expanded from its original 12 songs to 26 in a new 35th anniversary digital only edition.

Yes, while true that Universal have once again totally missed the point that Sting fans want a physical edition, they can at least phone in this new money-grab via a streaming service.

Sting commented, “I look back on this album, and I realize that the record is about my mother, although I didn’t see it at the time. It’s about mothers and daughters, mistresses and wives, sisters… Every song has one of these themes. It surprised me.” Sting’s mother sadly passed away in late 1986, not long before four months’ worth of intensive recording sessions for the next album got underway in earnest at AIR Studios in Montserrat in early 1987.”

STING: …NOTHING LIKE THE SUN – EXPANDED EDITION [digital only]
1. The Lazarus Heart
2. Be Still My Beating Heart
3. Englishman in New York
4. History Will Teach Us Nothing
5. They Dance Alone
6. Fragile
7. We’ll Be Together
8. Straight To My Heart
9. Rock Steady
10. Sister Moon
11. Little Wing
12. The Secret Marriage
13. Conversation With A Dog [Bonus Track]
14. If You There [Bonus Track]
15. Up From The Skies [Bonus Track]
16. Someone To Watch Over Me [Bonus Track]
17. Ghost in The Strand [Bonus Track]
18. Englishman in New York / Ben Liebrand Mix [Bonus Track]
19. Englishman in New York / Ben Liebrand Mix (Edit) [Bonus Track]
20. Fragile / dj MONK’s Extended Vocal Remix Version [Bonus Track]
21. Fragile / dj MONK’s Radio Edit Version [Bonus Track]
22. Fragile / dj MONK’s Hard Rain Dub Version [Bonus Track]
23. Fragile / Bedroom Rockers Remix Version [Bonus Track]
24. We’ll Be Together / Extended Mix [Bonus Track]
25. We’ll Be Together / Alternate Version [Bonus Track]
26. We’ll Be Together / Instrumental [Bonus Track]

