Stormzy To Perform At British Grand Prix - Noise11.com

by Music-News.com on September 25, 2023

Silverstone has today announced the first names on its star-studded music line up for the 2024 British Grand Prix. Having attracted record crowds of 480,000 this summer, the home of British motorsport is set to go bigger and better when it hosts an eclectic mix of music heavyweights next year.

The unprecedented four-day festival line up will see Silverstone take its new-look music and arts offering to the next level – cementing the British Grand Prix as a summer highlight on both the British sporting and music calendar.

Friday will see generational icon Stormzy, who has played only once in the UK this year, perform his catalogue of hits at an unforgettable, once-in-a-lifetime show. With multiple BRIT Awards, three number 1 albums and over a billion global streams, Stormzy is no stranger to a festival, having made history as the first British rapper to headline Glastonbury in 2019.

On Saturday fans can expect summer grooves when Pete Tong presents Ibiza Classics with Jules Buckley and The Essential Orchestra before Rudimental close the weekend with a stomping live set on Sunday.

The headline and support acts for Thursday night’s iconic Opening Concert, which kick-started the 2023 British Grand Prix to a capacity crowd earlier this year, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Silverstone’s Commercial Director Nick Read said: “Our long-term ambition has always been to establish Silverstone as a venue that attracts the biggest and best artists in the world to put on a spectacular show for the British fans. It’s an honour to announce Stormzy, Pete Tong and Rudimental as the first names on our line-up for the 2024 British Grand Prix.

“We knew we had a massive job on our hands following the great success of this year’s music offering, so we are thrilled to be able to take things up another notch – with more huge global acts still to be announced!”

Fans flocked to Silverstone’s newly-expanded music arena throughout the 2023 British Grand Prix to be entertained by a stellar line up of artists such as Calvin Harris, Tom Grennan, Cat Burns, Jess Glynne, Black Eyed Peas and Jax Jones. For 2024, ticket holders will once again enjoy four gigantic evenings of live music and entertainment at no extra cost.

