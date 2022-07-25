Strawberry Fields Returns To Tocumwal For 2022 - Noise11.com

Strawberry Field will return to Tocumwal, on the New South Wales and Victoria border for 2022.

Australia’s electronic acts will once again perform with international guests back on the line-up.

Tocumwal is on the New South Wales side of the Murray River. This will be the 13th Strawberry Fields event.

The line-up is:

Acid Pauli

Ash Lauryn

Barkaa

Bumpy

CINTA

Claire Morgan

Daddy G (Massive Attack) DJ Set

DAVI

DJ PGZ

DJ Python

EFFY

Egyptian Lover

FLEWNT

Gioli & Assia

Glass Beams

Henry Wu

Horse Meat Disco

IN2STELLAR

Janus Rasmussen

Jesswar

Julian Belbachir

Kamaal Williams

Kiasmos (DJ set)

La La

Mella Dee

Merve

Millú

Mindy Meng Wang

Moodymann

Moontide Ensemble

NO ZU

Omar S

Paramida

Pjenné

Roy Blues

Roy Rosenfeld

Roza Terenzi

Sassy J

Sebastien Leger

Soju Gang

SQL & Child

Tamikrest

The Pharcyde

Tijuana Cartel

Wayne Snow

General public tickets are on sale 9am July 28 via Humanitix.

STRAWBERRY FIELDS

13TH EDITION

TOCUMWAL, NSW

October 28 – 30

