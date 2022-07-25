Strawberry Fields Returns To Tocumwal For 2022 - Noise11.com

Strawberry Field will return to Tocumwal, on the New South Wales and Victoria border for 2022.
Australia’s electronic acts will once again perform with international guests back on the line-up.
Tocumwal is on the New South Wales side of the Murray River. This will be the 13th Strawberry Fields event.
The line-up is:
Acid Pauli
Ash Lauryn
Barkaa
Bumpy
CINTA
Claire Morgan
Daddy G (Massive Attack) DJ Set
DAVI
DJ PGZ
DJ Python
EFFY
Egyptian Lover
FLEWNT
Gioli & Assia
Glass Beams
Henry Wu
Horse Meat Disco
IN2STELLAR
Janus Rasmussen
Jesswar
Julian Belbachir
Kamaal Williams
Kiasmos (DJ set)
La La
Mella Dee
Merve
Millú
Mindy Meng Wang
Moodymann
Moontide Ensemble
NO ZU
Omar S
Paramida
Pjenné
Roy Blues
Roy Rosenfeld
Roza Terenzi
Sassy J
Sebastien Leger
Soju Gang
SQL & Child
Tamikrest
The Pharcyde
Tijuana Cartel
Wayne Snow
General public tickets are on sale 9am July 28 via Humanitix.
STRAWBERRY FIELDS
13TH EDITION
TOCUMWAL, NSW
October 28 – 30
