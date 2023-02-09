Stylus To Reunite For Shows In April - Noise11.com

Stylus, the first and only Australian band ever to be signed to Motown Records, has reformed for shows in April.

Stylus will feature three original members, Peter Cupples (vocals), Sam McNally (keyboards) and Ronnie Peers (guitar). Original bass player Ashley Henderson passed away in December 2022.

Stylus last reformed in 2015/2016.

Stylus formed in Melbourne in 1975 and disbanded in 1979. In June 1975 the band signed with WEA Records (now Warner Music) and had a hit with their cover of the Seals & Croft song ‘Summer Breeze’.

‘World of Make Believe’ was also a hit for the band in 1975.

Stylus will perform at two shows Memo Music Hall in Melbourne on 15 April (matinee show and evening show).

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

