Stylus To Reunite For Shows In April - Noise11.com

by Paul Cashmere on February 9, 2023

Stylus, the first and only Australian band ever to be signed to Motown Records, has reformed for shows in April.

Stylus will feature three original members, Peter Cupples (vocals), Sam McNally (keyboards) and Ronnie Peers (guitar). Original bass player Ashley Henderson passed away in December 2022.

Stylus last reformed in 2015/2016.

Stylus formed in Melbourne in 1975 and disbanded in 1979. In June 1975 the band signed with WEA Records (now Warner Music) and had a hit with their cover of the Seals & Croft song ‘Summer Breeze’.

‘World of Make Believe’ was also a hit for the band in 1975.

Stylus will perform at two shows Memo Music Hall in Melbourne on 15 April (matinee show and evening show).

