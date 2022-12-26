Stylus Bass Player Ashley Henderson Dies - Noise11.com

Ashley Henderson, the bass player for Australian 70s soul band Stylus, has passed away.

Ashley’s friend and Stylus lead singer Peter Cupples posted, “It is with profound sadness that I let you all know that Ashley Henderson has passed away. Ash was an incredibly unique person in many way. His voice was nothing short of stunning, his bass playing was so underrated he was solid yet incredibly melodic. He also wrote some of the best songs Stylus ever recorded. We were like family and remain so through-out the years. To Laurel, Ash’s partner, you were amazing over the past 8 or so years. He was incredibly fortunate to have you in his life. You will be dearly missed Ash. RIP my friend and thanks for all the wonderful times we shared together. God bless.”

Stylus formed in Melbourne in 1975. They were the only Australian band to get signed by Motown Records. They had a no34 hit in Australia in 1975 with ‘World of Make Believe’.

Stylus were also known for their cover of the Seals & Crofts hit ‘Summer Breeze’.

Stylus released four albums from 1975 to 1979, before breaking up at the end of 1979. In 2010 Henderson, Cupples, McNally and Peers reformed Stylus and released a fifth album ‘Across Time’. It was the first new music for the band in 31 years.

Stylus 2009

