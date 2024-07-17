 Suede To Issue 30th Anniversary Edition of 'Dog Star Man' - Noise11.com

Suede To Issue 30th Anniversary Edition of ‘Dog Star Man’

by Music-News.com on July 18, 2024

in News

Suede released their second album in late 1994 and now three decades on, the record will be re-released with newly mastered tracks presented across a range of formats.

Reflecting on ‘Dog Man Star 30’, bassist and founding member Mat Osman said: “Your first album is songs you’ve been playing live for a long time. Generally, it’s almost set. The songs evolved in a certain way and you’re just trying to get them down.

“‘Dog Man Star’ was the first time where we just said, right, what happens if you push everything further? The slow songs, we take all the drums out. If we have a big closing song, we’ll have a fucking orchestra. To start the record, let’s have something that’s on one chord, and it’s just like a mantra. The kind of band we are, how far can we take it before it breaks?”

The new edition of the album – which also comes with reimagined artwork and bonus tracks – features hit tracks such as ‘ ‘Daddy’s Speeding’, ‘We Are The Pigs’ and ‘ ‘The 2 of Us’.

As part of ‘Dog Man Star 30′ celebrations Suede, have released the ‘Killing Of A Flash Boy’ Dog Man Star’ tour film, one of nine rare vignettes captured on location in London and Kent in 1994 by Mike Christie, the band’s long-term visual collaborator who went on to direct and produce the 2018 documentary film, ‘Suede: The Insatiable Ones.’

‘Dog Man Star 30’ is due for release on 4 October 2024 via Demon Music.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , ,

