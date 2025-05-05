Oasis Won't Be Using Gary Glitter Song Reference In 2025 Tour - Noise11.com

Oasis will reportedly not play the song Hello on their reunion tour due to the song’s associastions with convicted paedophile Gary Glitter.

The opener from their seminal 1995 record (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? is one of Oasis’ more famous tunes.

However, Glitter, real name Paul Gadd, is credited as a writer due to lifts from his 1973 hit Hello, Hello, I’m Back Again.

According to British newspaper The Sun, before rehearsals of their huge new tour the song has been cut.

A source tells the publication: “The lyrics of the song would obviously have been a good fit for the reunion tour but the band have decided to leave it in the past. It would be inappropriate to play it given its ­connotations to Glitter and his convictions.”

Glitter was once one of the Britain’s biggest pop stars and a leading light of the 1970s glam rock scene. It’s a genre whose heavily distorted riffs but upbeat sound reportedly influenced Oasis.

However, years after the release of (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, Glitter was first found guilty of possessing child pornography and then convicted of multiple child sexual offences in both the U.K. and Vietnam.

He is currently serving a 16 year prison sentence for sexually abusing three schoolgirls between 1975 and 1980.

