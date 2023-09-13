Sun Records To Re-release Johnny Cash Sings ‘The Songs That Made Him Famous’ On 20 Anniversary of His Passing - Noise11.com

It’s been 20 years since the passing of Johnny Cash on 12 September 2003. Johnny’s original label Sun Records is re-issuing his 1958 album ‘Johnny Cash Sings The Songs That Made Him Famous’ to mark the 20th anniversary of his death.

Johnny had only released one album on Sun before moving to Columbia in 1958. After he left his Sun released a collection of his singles as ‘The Songs That Made Him Famous’.

SIDE A

1. Ballad Of A Teenage Dream

2. There You Go

3. I Walk The Line

4. Don’t Make Me Go

5. Guess Things Happen That Way

6. Train Of Love

SIDE B

1. The Ways Of A Woman In Love

2. Next In Line

3. You’re The Nearest Thing To Heaven

4. I Can’t Help It If I’m Still In Love With You

5. Home Of The Blues

6. Big River

Originally released in 1958 on Sun Records, Johnny Cash’s second album was a smash success, with singles such as “I Walk The Line”, “Guess Things Happen That Way”, and “Ballad of a Teenage Queen” shooting to the top of the charts and earning Cash a reputation as one of country’s greatest songwriters and performers. The Man In Black is accompanied by Luther Perkins and Marshall Grant, known at the time as The Tennessee Two. The album was produced by Sun Records founder, Sam Phillips, and Jack Clement.

Johnny Cash Sings The Songs That Made Him Famous will be released on orange vinyl on 11 October 2023.

