 Sunbury ’24 Will Mark 50th Anniversary of Iconic Australia Festival - Noise11.com
Sunbury 24

Sunbury ’24 Will Mark 50th Anniversary of Iconic Australia Festival

by Paul Cashmere on February 29, 2024

in News

A 50th anniversary concert to mark the impact of Australia’s Sunbury Music Festival will take place in Sunbury in April.

The 2024 line-up will feature Richard Clapton, The Black Sorrows, Ross Wilson, Bob Starkie’s Skyhooks show, Spectrum, Chain, Madder Lake, Margaret Roadknight, Emma Donovan, Karen Lee-Andrews and Sheldon Riley.

Hume City Council is commemorating the local event of 50 years back with acts like Ross Wilson, Spectrum, Chain and Madder Lake who played at the original festivals.

Sunbury ’24 – a 50th Anniversary Commemoration!
When: Saturday 13 April 2024
Time: 2pm – 9pm
Location: The Nook, Vaughan Street, Sunbury.
Tickets will be on sale through Eventbrite on Monday 26 February 12pm.
$30 plus booking fee for adults, and free for those under 18 (ID must be presented, minors must be accompanied by an adult at all times.)

The Sunbury Pop Festival was on for four years from 1972 to 1975. In 1974 the festival added its first international act Queen who were booed. The 1975 festival had Deep Purple as well as the first festival appearance ever for new band AC/DC.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Pure Gold Live Photo by Ros O'Gorman Skyhooks Rockwiz Live, photo by Ros O'Gorman Skyhooks Rockwiz Live, photo by Ros O'Gorman Skyhooks Rockwiz Live, photo by Ros O'Gorman Skyhooks Rockwiz Live, photo by Ros O'Gorman Ross Wilson. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ross Wilson. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ross Hannaford Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Pure Gold Live. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Larry David and Richard Lewis
Brilliant Comedic Mind Richard Lewis Passes Away Aged 76

Richard Lewis, one of the brilliant minds of comedy, has passed away at age 76.

5 hours ago
Kanye West photo by Ros O'Gorman
Kanye West Sued For Theft Of Donna Summer Song

Kanye West is being sued after being accused of "blatant theft" of Donna Summer's song, I Feel Love.

1 day ago
Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath photo by Ros OGorman
Ozzy Osbourne On His Kanye West Remarks

Ozzy Osbourne has reflected on standing up to Kanye West. Earlier this month, Ozzy slammed West for using a sample of the Black Sabbath hit Iron Man without permission.

1 day ago
Cheap Trick Juggle The Setlist For Second Australian Show For Red Hot Summer

Cheap Trick performed a second show for Red Hot Summer on the Gold Coast on Sunday with a sizeable different setlist to the Saturday show.

2 days ago
Todd Rundgren Australian tour 2024 photo by Karen Freedman
REVIEW: Todd Rundgren In Sydney

I heard there was a bit of competition in Sydney town on Saturday night.

2 days ago
Rod Stewart A Day On The Green 31 March 23 Pic Credit Shotz by David Jackson
Rod Stewart and Jools Holland On Track For No 1 In UK

Rod Stewart and Jools Holland are set to top the Official Albums Chart for the first time as a duo this week with their brand-new album, Swing Fever.

2 days ago
Buzzcocks To Tour Australia in October

Buzzcocks will return to Australia for dates in October and November.

6 days ago