Sunbury ’24 Will Mark 50th Anniversary of Iconic Australia Festival - Noise11.com

A 50th anniversary concert to mark the impact of Australia’s Sunbury Music Festival will take place in Sunbury in April.

The 2024 line-up will feature Richard Clapton, The Black Sorrows, Ross Wilson, Bob Starkie’s Skyhooks show, Spectrum, Chain, Madder Lake, Margaret Roadknight, Emma Donovan, Karen Lee-Andrews and Sheldon Riley.

Hume City Council is commemorating the local event of 50 years back with acts like Ross Wilson, Spectrum, Chain and Madder Lake who played at the original festivals.

Sunbury ’24 – a 50th Anniversary Commemoration!

When: Saturday 13 April 2024

Time: 2pm – 9pm

Location: The Nook, Vaughan Street, Sunbury.

Tickets will be on sale through Eventbrite on Monday 26 February 12pm.

$30 plus booking fee for adults, and free for those under 18 (ID must be presented, minors must be accompanied by an adult at all times.)



The Sunbury Pop Festival was on for four years from 1972 to 1975. In 1974 the festival added its first international act Queen who were booed. The 1975 festival had Deep Purple as well as the first festival appearance ever for new band AC/DC.

