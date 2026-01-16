 Surfbort Share “Jessica’s Changed” Ahead Of New Album Reality Star - Noise11.com
Surfbort photo by Raz Azraai

Surfbort photo by Raz Azraai

Surfbort Share “Jessica’s Changed” Ahead Of New Album Reality Star

by Paul Cashmere on January 16, 2026

in News

Surfbort have unveiled their new single “Jessica’s Changed”, offering the latest insight into their forthcoming album Reality Star, due for release on March 6 via TODO Records. The track arrives alongside a striking new video directed by Pooneh Ghana and continues the band’s long tradition of blending raw punk energy with personal narrative and cultural observation.

Originally formed in Brooklyn in 2014 by frontwoman Dani Miller, Surfbort quickly carved out a reputation for chaotic, inclusive and confrontational punk that challenged complacency and celebrated community. While the band’s roots remain firmly tied to New York’s underground, all members are now based in Los Angeles, where Reality Star was recorded, mixed and mastered at The Boat with Adam Laidlaw, Riff Cuéllar and Luis Flores.

“Jessica’s Changed” leans into a swaying, anthemic groove that contrasts its uneasy lyrical themes. Miller describes the song as a way of coping with the overload of modern life, filtering political noise, cultural anxiety and personal confusion through memory and movement. Drawing on her experiences of being 19 and roaming New York, the track captures a moment where nostalgia and disorientation coexist, a feeling that has long been central to Surfbort’s identity.

The new single follows “Lucky”, the first taste of Reality Star, and positions the album as a significant step forward for the band. It marks Surfbort’s debut release for TODO Records and their first full-length since Keep On Truckin’ in 2021, which was produced by Linda Perry and helped broaden their audience without softening their approach.

Across Reality Star, Surfbort channel the lineage of punk through multiple lenses. The influence of early hardcore urgency sits alongside playful new wave eccentricity and grunge-era vulnerability, reflecting the band’s refusal to be boxed into a single sound. The record carries the intensity of their live performances, loud, physical and communal, while retaining an underlying sense of humour and resilience.

Miller’s vocals remain central to the Surfbort experience. Her delivery shifts fluidly between confrontational spoken passages and melodic pop-punk hooks, tied together by an instantly recognisable twang. It is a voice that sounds both contemporary and steeped in punk history, reinforcing the band’s connection to the genre’s past while remaining firmly present.

Surfbort’s journey to this point has been anything but conventional. After early singles like “Trash” and a self-titled EP, the band gained wider attention through relentless touring and appearances alongside artists including Idles, Wolf Alice, Interpol and Amyl And The Sniffers. Their 2017 appearance at Coachella cemented their reputation as a formidable live act, while collaborations across fashion, film and music expanded their cultural footprint.

Their debut album Friendship Music arrived in 2018, followed by a period of intense activity that included international touring and high-profile visual projects. By the time Keep On Truckin’ was released in 2021, Surfbort had established themselves as a band capable of balancing chaos with connection, a theme that continues on Reality Star.

At its core, the new album is about endurance. The songs confront confusion, pressure and emotional overload while insisting on joy, humour and togetherness as survival tools. With pounding drums, abrasive guitars and a collective spirit that feels designed for packed rooms and shared release, Reality Star captures Surfbort at a moment of renewed focus and creative confidence.

Reality Star Tracklisting
Lucky
Peaches And Cream
Hot Dog
Hot Chicks Cold Beer
Mk Ultra
Rebel
Fugomf
USA Cheese
Notorious Brat
Reality Star
I Need Music
Candy
Alien
Jessica’s Changed

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Son Little photo by Jasmin Valcarcel
Son Little Announces New Album Cityfolk Out March 20

Son Little has announced his fourth studio album Cityfolk, due for release on March 20, marking his first full-length project since 2022 and a significant new chapter in a career defined by fluidity, curiosity and deep musical heritage. Co-produced with Ben Tanner of Alabama Shakes, Cityfolk is a richly layered work shaped by Southern history, personal ancestry and the enduring spirit of Muscle Shoals.

24 hours ago
Poison The Well supplied SharpTone Records
Poison The Well Announce New Album Peace In Place After 16 Year Hiatus

Poison The Well have confirmed their long awaited return with Peace In Place, the first new studio album from the influential Miami metalcore pioneers in more than 16 years. The album will be released on March 20 via SharpTone Records, marking a significant new chapter for a band whose legacy is deeply woven into the foundations of modern heavy music.

2 days ago
Morrissey by David Mushegain
Morrissey Announces New Album Make-Up Is A Lie And Returns With First Single In Five Years

Morrissey has confirmed the release of his fourteenth solo studio album Make-Up Is A Lie, marking his first full-length release in more than five years and a significant return to Sire Records. The album will be released on March 6, with the title track Make-Up Is A Lie unveiled immediately as the lead single.

6 days ago
Huntergirl photo bySara Katherine Mills
HunterGirl Reclaims Her Roots With Somewhere Wild

HunterGirl opens 2026 with a release that feels grounded in memory and movement. Somewhere Wild, out now via 19 Recordings, BBR Music Group and BMG Nashville, marks a defining moment for the Tennessee born singer songwriter as she reconnects with the instincts that first pulled her toward music. The song arrives as a slow building, windswept piece that leans into space, reflection and the quiet desire to step away from noise and return to something elemental.

7 days ago
Hokka by Natalie Pastakeda
Hokka Continue Cinematic Saga With ‘Death By Cupid’s Arrow’

Finnish rock project Hokka have advanced their emerging mythology with the release of their second single Death By Cupid's Arrow, deepening the cinematic world first introduced on debut track In The Darkness. The new release reinforces the band's intent to operate on a grand narrative scale, combining stark emotional themes with the weight and drama associated with Finland's long tradition of dark, atmospheric rock.

7 days ago
Last Dinosaurs press photo 2026 Wellnxss era band portrait
Last Dinosaurs Share New Songs “Apxllo” And “Pink Flags”, Announce Wellnxss Reimagining Of Wellness

Australian indie rock mainstays Last Dinosaurs have opened a new chapter in their story with the release of two songs deeply connected to one of the most important records of their career. The Brisbane band have shared “Apxllo” and “Pink Flags”, the first official taste of Wellnxss, a complete reimagining and re-recording of their beloved 2015 sophomore album Wellness, due for release on February 13 via independent Canadian label Nettwerk.

January 9, 2026
Mon Rovîa releases his debut album Bloodline, a deeply personal 16 track project exploring identity, migration, memory, and resilience.
Mon Rovîa Releases Debut Album Bloodline

Mon Rovîa has released his long awaited debut album Bloodline, a 16 track work that introduces a fully realised artistic statement from the Afro Appalachian singer songwriter whose journey spans continents, cultures, and generations. Available now, Bloodline positions Mon Rovîa as a major emerging voice, bringing together intimate storytelling with expansive themes of memory, identity, migration, grief, and resilience.

January 9, 2026