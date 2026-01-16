Surfbort Share “Jessica’s Changed” Ahead Of New Album Reality Star - Noise11.com

Surfbort have unveiled their new single “Jessica’s Changed”, offering the latest insight into their forthcoming album Reality Star, due for release on March 6 via TODO Records. The track arrives alongside a striking new video directed by Pooneh Ghana and continues the band’s long tradition of blending raw punk energy with personal narrative and cultural observation.

Originally formed in Brooklyn in 2014 by frontwoman Dani Miller, Surfbort quickly carved out a reputation for chaotic, inclusive and confrontational punk that challenged complacency and celebrated community. While the band’s roots remain firmly tied to New York’s underground, all members are now based in Los Angeles, where Reality Star was recorded, mixed and mastered at The Boat with Adam Laidlaw, Riff Cuéllar and Luis Flores.

“Jessica’s Changed” leans into a swaying, anthemic groove that contrasts its uneasy lyrical themes. Miller describes the song as a way of coping with the overload of modern life, filtering political noise, cultural anxiety and personal confusion through memory and movement. Drawing on her experiences of being 19 and roaming New York, the track captures a moment where nostalgia and disorientation coexist, a feeling that has long been central to Surfbort’s identity.

The new single follows “Lucky”, the first taste of Reality Star, and positions the album as a significant step forward for the band. It marks Surfbort’s debut release for TODO Records and their first full-length since Keep On Truckin’ in 2021, which was produced by Linda Perry and helped broaden their audience without softening their approach.

Across Reality Star, Surfbort channel the lineage of punk through multiple lenses. The influence of early hardcore urgency sits alongside playful new wave eccentricity and grunge-era vulnerability, reflecting the band’s refusal to be boxed into a single sound. The record carries the intensity of their live performances, loud, physical and communal, while retaining an underlying sense of humour and resilience.

Miller’s vocals remain central to the Surfbort experience. Her delivery shifts fluidly between confrontational spoken passages and melodic pop-punk hooks, tied together by an instantly recognisable twang. It is a voice that sounds both contemporary and steeped in punk history, reinforcing the band’s connection to the genre’s past while remaining firmly present.

Surfbort’s journey to this point has been anything but conventional. After early singles like “Trash” and a self-titled EP, the band gained wider attention through relentless touring and appearances alongside artists including Idles, Wolf Alice, Interpol and Amyl And The Sniffers. Their 2017 appearance at Coachella cemented their reputation as a formidable live act, while collaborations across fashion, film and music expanded their cultural footprint.

Their debut album Friendship Music arrived in 2018, followed by a period of intense activity that included international touring and high-profile visual projects. By the time Keep On Truckin’ was released in 2021, Surfbort had established themselves as a band capable of balancing chaos with connection, a theme that continues on Reality Star.

At its core, the new album is about endurance. The songs confront confusion, pressure and emotional overload while insisting on joy, humour and togetherness as survival tools. With pounding drums, abrasive guitars and a collective spirit that feels designed for packed rooms and shared release, Reality Star captures Surfbort at a moment of renewed focus and creative confidence.

Reality Star Tracklisting

Lucky

Peaches And Cream

Hot Dog

Hot Chicks Cold Beer

Mk Ultra

Rebel

Fugomf

USA Cheese

Notorious Brat

Reality Star

I Need Music

Candy

Alien

Jessica’s Changed

