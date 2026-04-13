Sweet Announce The Final Blitz Australian Tour - Noise11 Music News

Sweet will return to Australia in late 2026 for The Final Blitz Tour, with guitarist Andy Scott leading the long running glam rock band through a run of national shows celebrating the group’s classic hits.

by Paul Cashmere

Sweet have confirmed they will bring their The Final Blitz Tour to Australia across October and November 2026, marking another visit from the enduring British glam rock group led by guitarist Andy Scott, the last remaining member of the band’s classic 1970s line-up.

For Australian audiences, Sweet occupy a significant place in the history of 1970s pop and rock radio. During their commercial peak the band placed 13 singles in Australia’s Top 50, including two number one hits, while worldwide sales of their recordings have reached more than 55 million copies.

The upcoming tour highlights the longevity of the band’s catalogue, which continues to circulate widely through radio, streaming and film soundtracks. Their music also forms part of the blueprint for the glam rock movement that influenced acts from Queen to modern arena rock performers.

Scott, who joined the band in 1970, remains the central figure in the current line-up and has guided Sweet through several decades of touring following the deaths of original members Brian Connolly, Mick Tucker and Steve Priest.

Sweet’s present touring band features Andy Scott on guitar alongside vocalist Paul Manzi, bassist Lee Small, keyboard player Tom Cory and drummer Adam Booth. The configuration reflects a lineup that has evolved across several decades but retains the musical structure associated with the group’s classic era recordings.

Scott’s role within Sweet stretches back to the early years of the band’s chart breakthrough. His guitar work and vocal harmonies were central to the signature sound built around layered backing vocals, driving rhythm sections and sharply defined guitar riffs.

The upcoming Australian dates will draw heavily on the group’s 1970s singles catalogue, the period when Sweet became one of Britain’s most commercially successful pop rock exports.

Sweet formed in London in 1968, initially performing under the name The Sweetshop. The group’s early recordings emerged through a collaboration with songwriters Nicky Chinn and Mike Chapman and producer Phil Wainman.

Their first international hit, Funny Funny, arrived in 1971 and established the band on global charts. Early singles such as Co-Co and Poppa Joe carried a bright pop style, but the group quickly developed a heavier approach that blended melodic pop hooks with distorted guitars and stacked vocal harmonies.

By 1973 Sweet had become a defining act of the glam rock era alongside performers such as T Rex, Slade and Queen. That year delivered several of their most recognisable singles including Blockbuster, Hell Raiser and Ballroom Blitz.

The band’s music evolved again in the mid-1970s as members began writing and producing their own material. The 1975 single Fox On The Run became their biggest international success and topped the Australian charts while also reaching the Top Five in the United States.

Sweet’s final major international hit arrived in 1978 with Love Is Like Oxygen, a track that reflected the band’s growing interest in broader pop arrangements and studio experimentation.

After the departure of singer Brian Connolly in 1979, the original band gradually wound down, eventually disbanding in the early 1980s. Over subsequent decades different versions of the group appeared, but Scott maintained the most consistent touring lineage under the Sweet name.

In the modern touring circuit, Sweet’s catalogue continues to resonate with audiences drawn to the theatrical style and melodic structure that defined glam rock. Songs like Ballroom Blitz and Fox On The Run remain staples of classic rock radio worldwide.

The Final Blitz Tour reflects that continuing interest in the band’s music and offers Australian fans another opportunity to experience songs that helped shape a generation of rock performance.

Sweet – The Final Blitz Australian Tour Dates

Friday, 30 October 2026, Perth, The Astor Theatre

Thursday, 5 November 2026, Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre

Saturday, 7 November 2026, Launceston, Albert Hall

Sunday, 8 November 2026, Hobart, Theatre Royal

Thursday, 12 November 2026, Narre Warren, Bunjil Place

Friday, 13 November 2026, Geelong, Costa Hall

Saturday, 14 November 2026, Melbourne, Palais Theatre

Thursday, 19 November 2026, Sydney, The Enmore Theatre

Friday, 20 November 2026, Penrith, Evan Theatre Penrith Panthers

Saturday, 21 November 2026, Newcastle, Civic Theatre

Tuesday, 24 November 2026, Thirroul, Anita’s Theatre

Thursday, 26 November 2026, Tweed Heads, Twin Towns

Friday, 27 November 2026, Caloundra, The Events Centre

Saturday, 28 November 2026, Brisbane, The Princess Theatre

Pre-Sale: Wednesday 15 April 2026, 10:00am local time

General On-Sale: Monday 20 April 2026, 10:00am local time

https://metropolistouring.com/sweet-uk-2026/

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