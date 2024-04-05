 Tasmania's Iconic Mona Foma Music and Arts Festival Is No Longer - Noise11.com
Mona Foma The Man 2019 photo by Jesse Honeyford

Mona Foma The Man 2019 photo by Jesse Honeyford

Tasmania’s Iconic Mona Foma Music and Arts Festival Is No Longer

by Paul Cashmere on April 5, 2024

in News,Noise Pro

Australia’s most unique music and arts festival Mona Foma is no more.

After 16 years and presenting some of the worlds most creative acts, Mona Foma, will not move forward with a 17th season.

The festival is part of the Tasmanian based Museum of Old and New Art (aka Mona).

In a statement, founder David Walsh announced:

‘At Mona Foma—Mofo—at the Peacock Theatre, we joined the Zen Circus, and Italian punk came to live, rent free, in my head.

In 2023 Peaches turned us all on with her sexy songs, but the thing that turned me on the most was the sign language interpreter signing ‘peg’.

Guy Ben-Ary in 2017, wiring living neurons to speakers and cajoling them to scream. Gotye playing the ondioline. Robin Fox’s beacons. David Byrne and Philip Glass. Wire and Cale. The Saints and St. Vincent. Dresden Dolls and Dan Deacon. Sun Ra and Neneh Cherry. Kate Miller-Heidke and Vieux Farka Touré.

And the finches playing guitar. From Here to Ear. That was the first one, in 2009. We bought that work, but we’ve never shown it again. It was too much the first time.

Mona Foma took us around the world. But it ends here. Maybe the end started at Covid. Maybe it’s because the last festival was a poorly attended artistic triumph. But those aren’t the reasons I killed it.

I know that we live for experience but, more and more, I seek permanence, a symbolic immortality. At Mona, I’m building this big thing, hopefully it’ll be a good thing, but it’s a costly thing. I’m addicted to building, and my addiction got out of hand. Some things have to go before I’m too far gone.

Mona Foma is one of those things. It’s been magical, but the spell has worn off. Only these words, from Kurt Vonnegut’s Cat’s Cradle, remain: ‘Live by the Foma that makes you brave and kind and healthy and happy.’

Gratitude to all of you that came. And to those who didn’t, a silver lining: you’ll no longer suffer from FOMO for FOMA. And anyway, repetition is regimentation. And regimentation is ridiculous.

Greatest gratitude to those who helped put it together. I hope it was as good for you as it was for me.’

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Alice Cooper photo 3by Mary Boukouvalas
The Pandemonium Tour Confirmed To Go Ahead With Alice Cooper and Blondie

Australia’s Pandemonium tour, due to start in Melbourne on April 20, is going ahead as previously stated and with a line-up change as also previously stated.

2 days ago
Brian Cadd at Memo Music Hall in Melbourne 5 April 2024 photo by Jason Rosewarne
Brian Cadd Launches 26th Album ‘Dream Train’ With Intimate Melbourne Show

At age 77 Brian Cadd has released his 26th album ‘Dream Train’ and chose the intimate surroundings of Melbourne’s Memo Music Hall to launch the album.

2 days ago
Brian Cadd Dream Train
Brian Cadd Recreates Two Bootleg Family Band Songs for New Album ‘Dream Train’

‘Dream Train’, the 26th album for Brian Cadd has arrived, and two of the songs Cadd fans may recognise.

3 days ago
Sarah Aarons (photo supplied by APRA)
APRA Song of the Year Nominees Announced

Sarah Aarons leads the ARPA Song of the Year nominees for the 2024 APRA Awards.

4 days ago
Michael Gudinski Ego Soundtrack
‘Ego: The Michael Gudinski Story’ Story Heads To 7 and 7plus

‘Ego: The Michael Gudinski Story’ will screen on free-to-air via Channel 7 in Australia on 9 April.

5 days ago
Tim Finn Digs Deep For Solo Show In Sydney

Tim Finn performed a one-off show for Sydney on 30 March with a few surprises.

6 days ago
Kylie Minogue photo by Ros O'Gorman
Kylie Minogue To Go Full-On Dance For Next Album

Kylie Minogue is reportedly working on a "full-on" dance album.

6 days ago