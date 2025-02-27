Taylor Sheridan To Tour With Jimmy Barnes - Noise11.com

Jimmy Barnes has handpicked Taylor Sheridan to open for his Defiant tour shows in June.
Taylor kicked off his career in Victoria and modelled himself on artists like James Taylor. He sees his songs as stories. “I love the story telling of the acoustic folk and the singer/songwriter thing, but singing like (at least trying) soulfully is something that feels incredibly natural to me. Lyrics and melody are where my heart lies but if you find the right chords that genuinely excite you, that’s the real pay off,” he said.
JIMMY BARNES
WITH SPECIAL GUEST TAYLOR SHERIDAN
DEFIANT TOUR
AUSTRALIA
JUNE 2025
TICKETS ON SALE
via frontiertouring.com/jimmybarnes
Jimmy Barnes dates:
Saturday 7 June
Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre | Adelaide, SA
Sunday 8 June
Riverside Theatre, PCEC | Perth, WA
Saturday 14 June
Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC
Saturday 21 June
The Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane, QLD
Friday 27 June
State Theatre | Sydney, NSW
Saturday 28 June
Canberra Theatre | Canberra, ACT
