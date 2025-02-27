Taylor Sheridan To Tour With Jimmy Barnes - Noise11.com

Jimmy Barnes has handpicked Taylor Sheridan to open for his Defiant tour shows in June.

Taylor kicked off his career in Victoria and modelled himself on artists like James Taylor. He sees his songs as stories. “I love the story telling of the acoustic folk and the singer/songwriter thing, but singing like (at least trying) soulfully is something that feels incredibly natural to me. Lyrics and melody are where my heart lies but if you find the right chords that genuinely excite you, that’s the real pay off,” he said.

JIMMY BARNES

WITH SPECIAL GUEST TAYLOR SHERIDAN

DEFIANT TOUR

AUSTRALIA

JUNE 2025

TICKETS ON SALE

via frontiertouring.com/jimmybarnes

Jimmy Barnes dates:

Saturday 7 June

Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre | Adelaide, SA

Sunday 8 June

Riverside Theatre, PCEC | Perth, WA

Saturday 14 June

Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC

Saturday 21 June

The Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane, QLD

Friday 27 June

State Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Saturday 28 June

Canberra Theatre | Canberra, ACT

