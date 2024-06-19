Taylor Swift Collectors CD With Two Unreleased Songs Sells For $12505 - Noise11.com

A signed Taylor Swift CD containing two never-released original songs and a series of covers has sold for $12,505.

Goldin Auctions put the rare item under the hammer and revealed that it was made by the 34-year-old pop superstar when she was just 11.

The track-listing includes Taylor’s tracks ‘Am I Ready For Love’ and ‘Can I Go With You’, plus covers of The Chicks’ (formerly Dixie Chicks) ‘There’s Your Trouble’, Dolly Parton‘s ‘Here You Come Again’ and Olivia Newton-John‘s ‘Hopelessly Devoted To You’.

The lot also came with a photo of Taylor and a note with her contact details.

Taylor had given out the demo CDs when she was starting out on a trip to Nashville.

Meanwhile, Swift has confirmed her record-breaking ‘Eras World Tour’ will wrap this December.

She told fans during one her gigs at Anfield in Liverpool: “This has definitely been the most exhausting, all-encompassing but most joyful, most rewarding, most wonderful thing that has ever wondered in my life, this tour.

“This is the very first time I’ve ever acknowledged to myself and admitted that this tour is going to end in December. Like, that’s it. That feels so far from now, but then again, it feels like we’ve just played our first show on this tour.

“This tour has really become my entire life, it’s taken over everything, like I think I once had hobbies, but I don’t know what they were anymore. All I do when I’m not on stage is sit at home and try to think of clever acoustic song mashups and think about what you might want to hear.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

