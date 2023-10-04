 Taylor Swift leads MTV EMAs Nominations - Noise11.com
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman

Taylor Swift leads MTV EMAs Nominations

by Music-News.com on October 5, 2023

in News

Taylor Swift leads the nominations for this year’s MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) with seven.

Taylor Swift has been nominated in categories such as Best Artist, Best Song and Best Video for Anti-Hero, Best Pop, and Best Live for The Eras Tour.

The shortlist comes just weeks after Taylor dominated MTV’s other prizegiving show, the Video Music Awards (VMAs), in September. She won nine of the eleven categories she was nominated for, tying the record for the most wins in one night, and now has the second-most overall VMA wins.

At the EMAs, Swift is closely followed by Olivia Rodrigo and SZA with six nominations each. They have also been nominated for Best Artist alongside Swift, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat.

The other nominees for Best Song include Doja Cat for Paint the Town Red, Jung Kook and Latto for Seven, Miley Cyrus with Flowers, Rodrigo for Vampire, SZA for Kill Bill, and Rema with Selena Gomez for Calm Down.

The 2023 MTV EMAs will take place on 5 November at Paris Nord Villepinte in France.

Fans can vote for their favourite artists on the MTV EMA website until 31 October.

The main list of nominees is as follows:

Best Song:

Doja Cat – Paint the Town Red
Jung Kook feat. Latto – Seven
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
SZA – Kill Bill
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
Rema with Selena Gomez – Calm Down

Best Video:

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion – Bongos
Doja Cat – Paint the Town Red
Little Simz – Gorilla
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
SZA – Kill Bill
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

Best Artist:

Doja Cat
Miley Cyrus
Nicki Minaj
Olivia Rodrigo
SZA
Taylor Swift

Best Collaboration:

Central Cee x Dave – Sprinter
David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray – Baby Don’t Hurt Me
KAROL G, Shakira – TQG
Metro Boomin with The Weeknd and 21 Savage – Creepin’
PinkPantheress, Ice Spice – Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2
Rema with Selena Gomez – Calm Down

Best New:

Coi Leray
FLO
Ice Spice
Peso Pluma
PinkPantheress
Reneé Rapp

Best Pop:

Billie Eilish
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift

Best Afrobeats:

Asake
Aya Nakamura
Ayra Starr
Burna Boy
Davido
Rema

Best Rock:

Arctic Monkeys
Foo Fighters
Ma°neskin
Metallica
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Killers

Best Latin:

Anitta
Bad Bunny
KAROL G
Peso Pluma
ROSALI´A
Shakira

Best K-pop:

FIFTY FIFTY
Jung Kook
NewJeans
SEVENTEEN
Stray Kids
TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Best Alternative:

Blur
Fall Out Boy
Lana Del Rey
Paramore
Thirty Seconds to Mars
YUNGBLUD

Best Electronic:

Alesso
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Swedish House Mafia
Peggy Gou
Tiësto

Best Hip Hop:

Cardi B
Central Cee
Lil Wayne
Lil Uzi Vert
Metro Boomin
Nicki Minaj
Travis Scott

Best R&B:

Chlo¨e
Chris Brown
Steve Lacy
Summer Walker
SZA
Usher

Best Live:

Beyoncé
Burna Boy
Ed Sheeran
Ma°neskin
SZA
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd

Biggest Fans:

Anitta
Billie Eilish
BLACKPINK
Jung Kook
Nicki Minaj
Olivia Rodrigo
Sabrina Carpenter
Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift

Best Group:

aespa
FLO
Jonas Brothers
Ma°neskin
NewJeans
OneRepublic
SEVENTEEN
TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Taylor Swift, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

