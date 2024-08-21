 Taylor Swift Performs With Florence Welch in London - Noise11.com
Taylor Swift at the MCG Melbourne 16 February 2024 Photo Credit TAS Rights Management

by Music-News.com on August 22, 2024

in News

Taylor Swift performed with Florence Welch and Jack Antonoff during her final show at London’s Wembley Stadium on Tuesday night (20.08.24).

Swift returned to the venue for a second run of dates on her ‘The Eras Tour’ and she pulled out all the stops for the last show – bringing her pal Florence on stage to duet on their track ‘Florida!!!’ from her latest album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’.

Later in the show, Taylor had another surprise for fans when she brought out friend and producer Jack Antonoff with the singer telling the crowd she felt lucky she was able to work with her best friend.

The pair played ‘Death By A Thousand Cuts’ from ‘Lover’ and ‘Getaway Car’ from ‘Reputation’.

Taylor later gave a nod to the final show at Wembley by playing ‘So Long London’ from ‘The Tortured Poets Department’, closing the concert by telling the crowd: “Thank you for the memories we will keep for the rest of our lives”.

After the gig, Taylor had yet another treat in store for her followers – she released the music video for her track ‘I Can Do It With A Broken Heart’ around an hour after the show finished.

The promo features footage filmed behind the scenes on her ‘The Eras Tour’ and comes amid reports Taylor has been working on a documentary about the trek since it kicked off in March 2023.

A source told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “Taylor has been quietly filming behind the scenes of ‘The Eras Tour’ since last year.

“It will be a warts—and—all insight into the tour and the mechanics behind it, which will be fascinating for fans … It will be powerful and emotional, as well as an uplifting celebration of Taylor and her incredible fans.”

music-news.com

Tagged as:

