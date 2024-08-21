 Taylor Swift Shares 'I Can Do It With A Broken Heart' Video - Noise11.com
Taylor Swift at the MCG Melbourne 16 February 2024 Photo Credit TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift at the MCG Melbourne 16 February 2024 Photo Credit TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift Shares ‘I Can Do It With A Broken Heart’ Video

by Paul Cashmere on August 21, 2024

in News

Taylor Swift has shared a brand new music video for her song ‘I Can Do It With A Broken Heart’.

‘I Can Do It With A Broken Heart’ is track 13 on Taylor’s 11th studio album ‘The Tortured Ports Department’.

Taylor has performed the song 48 times so far on The Eras Tour but it wasn’t included on the Australian tour. Taylor first played the song in Paris on 9 May 2024.

‘I Can Do It With A Broken Heart’ was written by Taylor with Jack Antonoff and produced by Taylor and Jack. The song is about her break-up with English actor Joe Alwyn.

Watch the 2009 Noise11 Taylor Swift interview:

