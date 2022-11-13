Taylor Swift Wins Big At Europe Music Awards - Noise11.com

Taylor Swift was the big winner at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022.

Swift took home a total of four awards from the annual awards ceremony including Best Artist, Best Pop, as well as both Best Video and Best Longform Video for ‘All Too Well (10 Minute Version’.)

Nicki Minaj was awarded Best Song for her hit Super Freaky Girl and Best Hip Hop while former One Direction singer Harry Styles won Best Live.

Elsewhere, Rita Ora – who also took on hosting duties with Taika Waititi – won Best Look ‘Personal Style while Video for Good went to Sam Smith feat. Kim Petras for their collaborative effort ‘Unholy.’

Meanwhile, Best Collaboration was given to David Guetta and Bebe Rexha for ‘I’m Good (Blue)’, while ‘Hey Mamma’ hitmaker David also received Best Electronicwhilst brand new award Best Metaverse Performance went to the BLACKPINK The Virtual PUBG Mobile, in recognition of the K-Pop girl group’s in-game concert.

The awards night – which was held at the PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany – was opened by David Guetta and Bebe Rexha with a rendition of their award-winning hit, whist rock band Muse later took to the stage for a performance of ‘Will of the People’ complete with fires and flares.

Ava Max treated fans to a performance of ‘Million Dollar Baby’ from top giant diamond and rap superstar Stormzy gave the very first television performance of his new song ‘Fire Babe’.

In showing support for Ukraine – which has been subject to an ongoing invasion by Russia since February – Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra arrived to give a performance of ‘Stefania’, with the arena lights being switched to blue and yellow, while three women from the wartorn country received the MTV EMA Generation Change Award

FULL LIST OF “MTV EMA” 2022 WINNERS:

Best Song – Nicki Minaj – ‘Super Freaky Girl’

Best Video – Taylor Swift – ‘All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)’

Best Artist – Taylor Swift

Best Collaboration – David Guetta Bebe Rexha – ‘I’m Good (Blue)’

Best Live – Harry Styles

Best Pop – Taylor Swift

Best New – SEVENTEEN

Best K-Pop – Lisa

Best Latin- Anitta

Best Electronic – David Guetta

Best Hip Hop – Nicki Minaj

Best Rock – Muse

Best Alternative – Gorillaz

Best R B – Chl?e

Best Longform Video – Taylor Swift – ‘All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)’

Video For Good – Sam Smith ‘Unholy (ft. Kim Petras) ‘

Biggest Fans – BTS

Best Push – SEVENTEEN

Best Metaverse Performance – ‘BLACKPINK The Virtual PUBG Mobile’

Best Look ‘Personal Style’ – Rita Ora

Generation Change – Lina Deshvar, Anna Kutova, and Anfisa Yakovina

