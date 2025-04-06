 Teddy Swims Adds Third Sydney and Melbourne Shows - Noise11.com
Teddy Swims Adds Third Sydney and Melbourne Shows

by Noise11.com on April 7, 2025

in News

The Teddy Swims Australian tour is getting bigger. Frontier Touring has added third dates to both Melbourne and Sydney.

ALL SHOWS LICENSED ALL AGES

Tuesday 7 October
​Wolfbrook Arena | Christchurch, NZ

Thursday 9 October
​Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ

Tuesday 14 October
​Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW
​SOLD OUT

Wednesday 15 October
​Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW
​SOLD OUT

Thursday 16 October
​Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW
​NEW SHOW!

Saturday 18 October
​Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD
​SOLD OUT

Sunday 19 October
​Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD

Wednesday 22 October
​Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC
​NEW SHOW!

Thursday 23 October
​Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC
​SOLD OUT

Friday 24 October
​Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC
​SOLD OUT

Monday 27 October
​Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena | Adelaide, SA

Wednesday 29 October
​RAC Arena | Perth, WA
​SOLD OUT

https://www.frontiertouring.com/teddyswims

