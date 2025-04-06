Teddy Swims Adds Third Sydney and Melbourne Shows - Noise11.com

The Teddy Swims Australian tour is getting bigger. Frontier Touring has added third dates to both Melbourne and Sydney.
ALL SHOWS LICENSED ALL AGES
Tuesday 7 October
Wolfbrook Arena | Christchurch, NZ
Thursday 9 October
Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ
Tuesday 14 October
Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW
SOLD OUT
Wednesday 15 October
Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW
SOLD OUT
Thursday 16 October
Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW
NEW SHOW!
Saturday 18 October
Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD
SOLD OUT
Sunday 19 October
Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD
Wednesday 22 October
Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC
NEW SHOW!
Thursday 23 October
Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC
SOLD OUT
Friday 24 October
Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC
SOLD OUT
Monday 27 October
Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena | Adelaide, SA
Wednesday 29 October
RAC Arena | Perth, WA
SOLD OUT
https://www.frontiertouring.com/teddyswims
