Teddy Swims Adds Third Sydney and Melbourne Shows - Noise11.com

The Teddy Swims Australian tour is getting bigger. Frontier Touring has added third dates to both Melbourne and Sydney.

ALL SHOWS LICENSED ALL AGES

Tuesday 7 October

​Wolfbrook Arena | Christchurch, NZ

Thursday 9 October

​Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ

Tuesday 14 October

​Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

​SOLD OUT

Wednesday 15 October

​Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

​SOLD OUT

Thursday 16 October

​Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

​NEW SHOW!

Saturday 18 October

​Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD

​SOLD OUT

Sunday 19 October

​Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD

Wednesday 22 October

​Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

​NEW SHOW!

Thursday 23 October

​Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

​SOLD OUT

Friday 24 October

​Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

​SOLD OUT

Monday 27 October

​Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena | Adelaide, SA

Wednesday 29 October

​RAC Arena | Perth, WA

​SOLD OUT

