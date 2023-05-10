 The All-Star Line-Up Dolly Parton Has Gathered For ‘Rockstar’ Revealed - Noise11.com
Dolly Parton Rockstar

Dolly Parton Rockstar

The All-Star Line-Up Dolly Parton Has Gathered For ‘Rockstar’ Revealed

by Paul Cashmere on May 10, 2023

in News

Dolly Parton has revealed the line-up and tracklisting for her first ever rock album ‘Rockstar’ coming in November.

‘Rockstar’ features a superstar line-up of duets from Sting to Elton John to Joan Jett to Steven Tyler, John Fogerty, Debbie Harry and Miley Cyrus.

One really special duet is Dolly singing The Beatles ‘Let It Be’ with Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr.

In a statement Dolly said, “I’m so excited to finally present my first Rock and Roll album ‘Rockstar’.

“I am very honoured and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure.

“I hope everybody enjoys the album as much as I’ve enjoyed putting it together!”

‘Rockstar’ will be released on November 17.

Dolly Parton Rockstar Tracklist
1. ‘Rockstar’ (special guest Richie Sambora)
2. ‘World on Fire’
3. ‘Every Breath You Take’ (feat. Sting)
4. ‘Open Arms’ (feat. Steve Perry)
5. ‘Magic Man’ (feat. Ann Wilson with special guest Howard Leese)
6. ‘Long as I Can See the Light’ (feat. John Fogerty)
7. ‘Either Or’ (feat. Kid Rock)
8. ‘I Want You Back’ (feat. Steven Tyler with special guest Warren Haynes)
9. ‘What Has Rock and Roll Ever Done for You’ (feat. Stevie Nicks with special guest Waddy Wachtel)
10. ‘Purple Rain’
11. ‘Baby, I Love Your Way’ (feat. Peter Frampton)
12. ‘I Hate Myself for Loving You’ (feat. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts)
13. ‘Night Moves’ (feat. Chris Stapleton)
14. ‘Wrecking Ball’ (feat. Miley Cyrus)
15. ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’ (feat. P!nk & Brandi Carlile)
16. ‘Keep on Loving You’ (feat. Kevin Cronin)
17. ‘Heart of Glass’ (feat. Debbie Harry)
18. ‘Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me’ (feat. Elton John)
19. ‘Tried to Rock and Roll Me’ (feat. Melissa Etheridge)
20. ‘Stairway to Heaven’ (feat. Lizzo & Sasha Flute)
21. ‘We Are the Champions’
22. ‘Bygones’ (feat. Rob Halford with special guests Nikki Sixx & John 5)
23. ‘My Blue Tears’ (feat. Simon Le Bon)
24. ‘What’s Up?’ (feat. Linda Perry)
25. ‘You’re No Good’ (feat. Emmylou Harris & Sheryl Crow)
26. ‘Heartbreaker’ (feat. Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo)
27. ‘Bittersweet’ (feat. Michael McDonald)
28. ‘I Dreamed About Elvis’ (feat. Ronnie McDowell with special guest The Jordanaires)
29. ‘Let It Be’ (feat. Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr with special guests Peter Frampton & Mick Fleetwood)
30. ‘Free Bird’ (feat. Ronnie Van Zant with special guests Gary Rossington, Artimus Pyle and The Artimus Pyle Band)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Dolly Parton - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Dolly Parton - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Dolly Parton - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

John Cleese
John Cleese To Tour Australia July/August

Monty Python comedy legend John Cleese will return to Australia in July.

2 mins ago
John Farnham performs at One Electric Day Werribee Park. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
John Farnham Biopic ‘Finding The Voice’ Reveals John’s Struggle With Fame

Fans see the fame and fortune but rarely have insight into the stars they admire. ‘John Farnham: Finding the Voice’ reveals the real struggle John Farnham has had over his long career. We see the highs we know but the documentary also goes into great details about the lows and pitfalls that Farnham had to overcome.

1 hour ago
Motorhead Enter Sandman
Watch New Motörhead Video Of Metallica ‘Enter Sandman’ Cover

Motörhead’s rare cover of Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’ has been given a new release for Motörhead Day on 8 May.

24 hours ago
Billy Joel at the MCG 10 December 2022 photo by Bron Robinson 2
Billy Joel Pays Tribute To Gordon Lightfoot With Sundown Performance At Madison Square Garden

Billy Joel has paid tribute to Canadian singer songwriter Gordon Lightfoot by performing Gordon’s 1974 classic ‘Sundown’ at his Madison Square Garden concert on Friday night in New York.

1 day ago
John Farnham photo by Ros O'Gorman
Statement from the Farnham Family on Health of John Farnham

This is the latest update from the Farnham family on the status of the health of John Farnham. Noise11 is republishing the complete announcement unedited.

1 day ago
Bob Dylan Retrospectrum
Bob Dylan Coffee Table Artworks To Be Published As Retrospectrum Book

A new book featuring the paintings of Bob Dylan is on the way. ‘Retrospectrum’ features over 180 paintings, drawings and sculptures from his international exhibition.

2 days ago
Broderick Smith of The Dingoes 20 February 2011 photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Barnes Family Farewell Broderick Smith With ‘Ocean Deep’

The Barnes family have paid tribute to Broderick Smith, who passed away in his sleep at his home in Castlemaine, Victoria on 30 April, 2023, aged 75.

5 days ago