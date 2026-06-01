The Angels Celebrate 50 Years Of Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again With New All-Star Video - Noise11 Music News

The Angels have unveiled a new commemorative video for Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the song that has become one of the most recognisable recordings in Australian rock history. The clip, assembled by founding guitarist Rick Brewster, features all of the vocalists who have fronted the band during its five-decade career and arrives as the group prepares to embark on a national anniversary tour spanning more than 25 dates around Australia.

by Paul Cashmere

Few Australian songs have embedded themselves into the national consciousness quite like Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again. Originally recorded in March 1976 and released as the band’s debut single, the track has evolved from a modest chart performer into a cultural institution. It remains synonymous with the audience response that has accompanied performances for more than 40 years and has become one of the defining moments of Australian live music.

The new video serves as both a celebration of the song and a reflection on the band’s history. Over the years The Angels have featured a succession of singers following the era of founding frontman Doc Neeson, whose voice helped establish the group’s identity during the 1970s and 1980s. The commemorative clip acknowledges that legacy while highlighting the continuity of a band that has remained active for half a century.

Written by Doc Neeson, John Brewster and Rick Brewster, the song was originally conceived as an acoustic ballad. Neeson later revealed that its lyrics were inspired by grief following the death of the girlfriend of the band’s first manager, John Woodruff, in a motorcycle accident. Questions about life, loss and the possibility of reunion after death became the emotional foundation of the song.

Released with production from Harry Vanda and George Young of The Easybeats, the single reached No. 58 on the Australian charts in 1976 and remained on the charts for 19 weeks. A decade later, a live version released in 1988 captured the audience chant that had by then become inseparable from the song. That recording reached No. 11 on the Kent Music Report and introduced the phenomenon to a wider audience.

The origins of the famous response remain uncertain. The band has consistently maintained that it did not create the chant. According to accounts shared by Neeson and the Brewster brothers, the first time the group encountered it was during a performance in Mount Isa in 1983 after the song had briefly been dropped from the setlist.

John Brewster recently recalled the moment: “We had actually dropped the song from our set. But at the Isa gig, the crowd was going off and kept demanding encores. Backstage, we looked at each other and said, ‘What are we going to play?'”

When the band launched into the song, the audience delivered the now legendary response. Subsequent investigations pointed towards a Blue Light Disco in Sydney’s Fairfield district, where a DJ reportedly lowered the volume during the chorus and encouraged the crowd to respond.

“What we do know is the band had nothing to do with the chant,” Rick Brewster said.

“And we love that, it’s something that the audience has given us.”

The song’s reputation has continued to grow in recent years. It ranked No. 11 in Triple M’s Ozzest 100 countdown in 2018 and placed No. 12 in Triple J’s Hottest 100 Australian Songs poll in 2025, making it the oldest song in that year’s Top 40. Covers by Dune Rats, Ruby Fields and New York garage rock band Baby Shakes have introduced the song to younger audiences, while performances by Metallica, Keith Urban and Jelly Roll during Australian tours in 2025 demonstrated its enduring reach.

Even Prime Minister Anthony Albanese referenced the song during the 2025 federal election campaign, describing it as Australia’s greatest singalong.

For John Brewster, the song’s significance extends beyond its public life.

“Fifty years on, the song still has so much meaning for us,” he said. “When we play the song, we’re thinking about all the people we’ve lost, like Doc and Chris Bailey. And all the people that we’ve played with over the years. And all the roadies, the tour managers, the record company people, our friends and, of course, all the fans.”

As The Angels head out on their Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again… 50 Years On tour, the anniversary serves as a reminder of the song’s remarkable journey from a reflective rock ballad into a uniquely Australian cultural landmark. Half a century after its release, it continues to unite audiences across generations and remains one of the most enduring songs in Australian music history.

Watch the 2026 Noise11 interview about The Angels debut album:

The Angels: Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again… 50 Years On National Tour

4 June, Coolangatta, Cooly Rocks

5 June, Caloundra West, Norton Music Factory

6 June, Beenleigh, Beenleigh Tavern

12 June, Hornsby, Hornsby RSL

13 June, Albion Park Rail, The Oaks Hotel

19 June, Woden, Canberra Southern Cross Club

20 June, Albury, The Bended Elbow

3 July, Launceston, Country Club Showroom

4 July, Hobart, Wrest Point Showroom

10 July, Belmont, Belmont 16s

11 July, Revesby, Revesby Workers Club

17 July, Fremantle, Freo Social

18 July, Perth, Rosemount Hotel

31 July, Caringbah, Highfield

1 August, Marrickville, Factory Theatre

7 August, Shoal Bay, Shoal Bay Country Club

8 August, Prestons, Liverpool Catholic Club

14 August, Geelong, Eureka Hotel

15 August, Melbourne, Corner Hotel

28 August, Kingsford, The Juniors

29 August, Mona Vale, Pittwater RSL

11 September, Brisbane, The Triffid

12 September, Capalaba, Koala Tavern

23 October, Rozelle, Bridge Hotel

24 October, Rozelle, Bridge Hotel

6 November, Adelaide, Hindley St Music Hall

https://theangels.com.au

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