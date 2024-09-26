The Barking Spiders To Play One Night Only In Wollongong Next Week - Noise11.com

The legendary Barking Spiders will perform a special one-off show at Anita’s Theatre in Thirroul on Wednesday October 2.
Who?
The Barking Spiders was the pseudonym Cold Chisel used for their warm-up gigs on The Last Stand tour on 1983. Chisel released the live album ‘The Barking Spiders Live 1983’ in December 1984 sourced from their final performances of the tour at the Sydney Entertainment Centre.
Cold Chisel will start ‘The 50th Anniversary Tour’ in Armidale, NSW on Saturday 5 October. Dates for Red Hot Summer go through to 26 January 2025 with a final show in Whitianga, New Zealand.
Australian Cold Chisel Red Hot Summer dates are:
Saturday, 5 October 2024
Petersons Winery, Mount View, Armidale NSW
Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour
Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews
Tuesday, 8 October 2024
Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre, Broadbeach QLD
Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews
Friday, 11 October 2024
The Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park NSW
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews
Saturday, 12 October 2024
The Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park NSW
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews
Tuesday, 15 October 2024
WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong NSW
Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews
Saturday, 19 October 2024
Sandalford Wines, Caversham WA
Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour
Special guests: Birds of Tokyo, The Cruel Sea, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews
Sunday, 20 October 2024
Sandalford Wines, Caversham WA
Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour
Special guests: Birds of Tokyo, The Cruel Sea, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews
Friday, 25 October 2024
Flemington Racecourse, Flemington VIC
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews
Saturday, 26 October 2024
Flemington Racecourse, Flemington VIC
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews
Wednesday, 30 October 2024
Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Boondall QLD
Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews
Saturday, 2 November 2024
Victoria Park, Herston / Brisbane QLD
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews
Sunday, 3 November 2024
Victoria Park, Herston / Brisbane QLD
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews
Wednesday, 6 November 2024
Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Broadmeadow NSW
Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews
Saturday, 9 November 2024
Victoria Park, Ballarat VIC
Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour
Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews
Sunday, 10 November 2024
Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC
Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour
Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews
Wednesday, 13 November 2024
MyState Bank Arena, Glenorchy TAS
Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews
Saturday, 16 November 2024
QUDOS Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park NSW
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews
Sunday, 17 November 2024
VAILO Adelaide 500, Post Race Concert, Adelaide SA
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and The Superjesus
Friday, 22 November 2024
Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne VIC
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews
Saturday, 23 November 2024
Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne VIC
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews
Thursday, 28 November 2024
Patrick White Lawns, Canberra ACT
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews
Saturday, 30 November 2024
Roche Estate, Hunter Valley NSW
Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour
Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews
Wednesday, 4 December 2024
QUDOS Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park NSW
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews
https://facetofacetouring.com.au/current-tours/cold-chisel-the-big-five-o
