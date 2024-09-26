The Barking Spiders To Play One Night Only In Wollongong Next Week - Noise11.com

The legendary Barking Spiders will perform a special one-off show at Anita’s Theatre in Thirroul on Wednesday October 2.

Who?

The Barking Spiders was the pseudonym Cold Chisel used for their warm-up gigs on The Last Stand tour on 1983. Chisel released the live album ‘The Barking Spiders Live 1983’ in December 1984 sourced from their final performances of the tour at the Sydney Entertainment Centre.

Cold Chisel will start ‘The 50th Anniversary Tour’ in Armidale, NSW on Saturday 5 October. Dates for Red Hot Summer go through to 26 January 2025 with a final show in Whitianga, New Zealand.

Australian Cold Chisel Red Hot Summer dates are:

Saturday, 5 October 2024

Petersons Winery, Mount View, Armidale NSW

Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour

Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews

Tuesday, 8 October 2024

Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre, Broadbeach QLD

Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews

Friday, 11 October 2024

The Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park NSW

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

Saturday, 12 October 2024

The Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park NSW

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

Tuesday, 15 October 2024

WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong NSW

Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews

Saturday, 19 October 2024

Sandalford Wines, Caversham WA

Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour

Special guests: Birds of Tokyo, The Cruel Sea, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews

Sunday, 20 October 2024

Sandalford Wines, Caversham WA

Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour

Special guests: Birds of Tokyo, The Cruel Sea, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews

Friday, 25 October 2024

Flemington Racecourse, Flemington VIC

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

Saturday, 26 October 2024

Flemington Racecourse, Flemington VIC

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

Wednesday, 30 October 2024

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Boondall QLD

Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews

Saturday, 2 November 2024

Victoria Park, Herston / Brisbane QLD

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

Sunday, 3 November 2024

Victoria Park, Herston / Brisbane QLD

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

Wednesday, 6 November 2024

Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Broadmeadow NSW

Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews

Saturday, 9 November 2024

Victoria Park, Ballarat VIC

Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour

Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews

Sunday, 10 November 2024

Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC

Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour

Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews

Wednesday, 13 November 2024

MyState Bank Arena, Glenorchy TAS

Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews

Saturday, 16 November 2024

QUDOS Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park NSW

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

Sunday, 17 November 2024

VAILO Adelaide 500, Post Race Concert, Adelaide SA

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and The Superjesus

Friday, 22 November 2024

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne VIC

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

Saturday, 23 November 2024

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne VIC

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

Thursday, 28 November 2024

Patrick White Lawns, Canberra ACT

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

Saturday, 30 November 2024

Roche Estate, Hunter Valley NSW

Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour

Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews

Wednesday, 4 December 2024

QUDOS Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park NSW

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

https://facetofacetouring.com.au/current-tours/cold-chisel-the-big-five-o

