 The Beach Boys By The Beach Boys Book To Be Published By Genesis - Noise11.com
Beach Boys by The Beach Boys

The Beach Boys By The Beach Boys Book To Be Published By Genesis

by Paul Cashmere on July 17, 2023

in News

A new book about The Beach Boys by the Beach called ‘The Beach Boys By The Beach Boys’ will be released in December 2023 … but start saving.

The publication price for the book is £1045 or around $AUD2000 or $US1370.

Only 415 copies of the book will be released. The 400 page, 60,000 word books are all handsigned by Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine and Bruce Johnston.

The Deluxe edition is quarter-bound in apple leather and sand Toile Ocean cloth. Woven from 100% recycled plastic gathered from oceans and coastlines, the cloth is characterised by its high durability. Portraits of the band members are inset into the cover. The binding is completed with coloured foil blocking, metallic blue page edging, and six colour page ribbons. The band’s 400-page, large-format Deluxe edition is presented within a handcrafted, cloth-bound solander case, decoratively finished with screen-printing and foil embossing.

Orders are now open for the book at https://www.genesis-publications.com/book/9781905662845

