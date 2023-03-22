 The Beatles Debut Album ‘Please Please Me’ Turns 60 - Noise11.com
The Beatles Debut Album ‘Please Please Me’ Turns 60

by Paul Cashmere on March 22, 2023

in News

‘Please Please Me’, the debut album for The Beatles, was released 22 March 1963. It is 60 today.

The Beatles had released two singles before the album release. ‘Love Me Do’ was released 5 October 1962 and ‘Please Please Me’ (the title track) came out on 11 January 1963.

The ‘Please Please Me’ album was not released in America. Instead they got ‘Introducing The Beatles’ on 10 January 1964, with a different tracklisting. America would have different Beatles albums to the rest of the world right through until 1966, when finally at ‘Revolver’ a standard global release happened everywhere.

‘Please Please Me’ showcased the songwriting of John Lennon and Paul McCartney right at the start. The album’s 14 tracks included eight by Lennon-McCartney. By comparison, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards only wrote one song on the Stones debut album ‘The Rolling Stones’, released 16 April, 1964.

The very first song on the very first Beatles album was Paul McCartney’s ‘I Saw Her Standing There’.

Please Please Me tracklisting:

‘I Saw Her Standing There’
‘Misery’
‘Anna (Go To Him)’
‘Chains’
‘Boys’
‘Ask Me Why’
‘Please Please Me’
‘Love Me Do’
‘PS I Love You’
‘Baby It’s You’
‘Do You Want To Know A Secret’
‘A Taste Of Honey’
‘There’s A Place’
‘Twist And Shout’

